Samara Weaving Fights For Her Life (Again) In Blood-Soaked New READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME Trailer

The first trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is finally here (via FearHQ.com), and this time, the stakes are higher than ever.

Discovering that the events of the first movie were just the start, Grace (Samara Weaving) now has to survive four families who are out to kill her...all while protecting her sister! However, if she survives this latest deadly game, Grace will get...everything.

The sequel looks bloody bonkers and promises to be an absolute must-see when it opens in theaters next Spring. As a reminder, Scream and Abigail directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm this long-awaited follow-up after putting themselves on the map with 2019's Ready or Not.

"We never dreamed Ready or Not would connect with people the way it has over the past few years and feel so honored to get to step back into Grace’s world," the filmmakers recently told PEOPLE. "The original movie really changed our lives in countless ways, and to see Samara back in that character and back in that dress felt really special to us."

"It’s exciting to see Grace into a new f***ed-up situation that deepens her story and her character, and we wanted to make sure that this movie wasn’t just more of the same," the duo explained. "We put a ton of love into this movie to make it a worthy sequel that we’re hoping fans of the first movie — and people who are getting to know Grace for the first time — will really love."

Weaving, meanwhile, has said Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is "so unhinged, absolutely cooked — you’re gonna love it."

In the movie, moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side.

Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come stars Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett from a script by Guy Busick & R. Christopher Murphy, the movie is produced by Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Bradley J. Fischer.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives in theaters next Spring. You can check out the new trailer and poster below.