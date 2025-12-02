READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME First Teaser Spotlights New Hiders And Seekers Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer

The first trailer for horror sequel Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come is set to be released online tomorrow, and this brief teaser introduces Grace's new enemies, along with a single ally...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 02, 2025 07:12 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ.com

We got our first official look at horror comedy sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come this week via a series of promo stills courtesy of People.com, and we now have a first glimpse of some footage.

The brief teaser spotlights returning star Samara Weaving as Grace, alongside new co-star Kathryn Newton. We are also introduced to (presumably) members of the new family that will be doing the "seeking," played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, David Cronenberg and Elijah Wood.

A separate promo reveals that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Abigail star will play a character named Faith, and based on what we've seen so far, it seems clear that she and Grace will be forced to play another twisted game of hide and seek while (literally) chained at the wrist.

Radio Silence, aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, return to direct from a screenplay from Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.

Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer and William Sherak are on board as producers.

"We never dreamed Ready or Not would connect with people the way it has over the past few years and feel so honored to get to step back into Grace’s world," Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin say. "The original movie really changed our lives in countless ways, and to see Samara back in that character and back in that dress felt really special to us."

"It’s exciting to see Grace into a new f---ed-up situation that deepens her story and her character, and we wanted to make sure that this movie wasn’t just more of the same," they added. "We put a ton of love into this movie to make it a worthy sequel that we’re hoping fans of the first movie — and people who are getting to know Grace for the first time — will really love."

In the first movie, Weaving's Grace marries into the wealthy Le Domas family. As the story progresses, we learn that her new in-laws have made a deal with the Devil that involves a (potentially) deadly wedding night tradition: If the hide-and-seek card is pulled, the game ends with Grace's death.

Grace winds up outsmarting her pursuers (while massacring quite a few of them) and surviving until sunrise, which means Satan is free to collect the Le Domas family's souls in explosively gory fashion.

We're not sure how Grace is going to find herself back in a similar situation, but there is plenty of potential in further exploring the mythology behind Mr. "Le Bail."

"Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives."

What would you like to see from a Ready or Not sequel? Drop us a comment down below.

RETURN TO SILENT HILL Gets A Gruesome, Spine-Chilling New Trailer (And Does Right By SILENT HILL 2)
Anne Hathaway Is MOTHER MARY In First Trailer For David Lowery's Surreal Psychosexual Pop Thriller
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/2/2025, 7:12 PM
I forgot i saw this movie, so mid was it.

