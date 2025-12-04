SUPERGIRL: Closer Look At CCXP Display, Movie Logo, And First Official Merchandise Revealed

SUPERGIRL: Closer Look At CCXP Display, Movie Logo, And First Official Merchandise Revealed

We have some clearer shots of the Supergirl CCXP display here, along with a first look at some official tie-in merchandise for the next DCU movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 04, 2025 02:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

We got our first look at the Supergirl interactive booth that's now on display at CCXP São Paulo, Brazil earlier today, and some clearer shots have now been shared online.

These photos feature a better look at the movie's logo, as well as our first glimpse of some official tie-in merchandise.

The t-shirts don't reveal very much, unfortunately (no new shots of Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel or Jason Momoa's Lobo), but they do highlight some new Krypto artwork and an alternate version of the Supergirl logo.

James Gunn has confirmed that a "sneak peek" of the Craig Gillespie-directed DCU movie will debut during the event, but it remains to be seen if it'll also be released online (if not, you can bet someone will leak it). Here's a description:

"The teaser opens with a surprisingly grounded and comedic beat: we see Krypto the Superdog casually lifting his leg to pee on a space rock. The camera pans to Kara (Supergirl), who is waking up looking dishevelled, groggy, and clearly nursing a massive hangover. As she tries to gather herself, the iconic sound of Blondie kicks in, shifting the energy instantly. The trailer explodes into a fast-paced montage of stylized action. We see Kara blasting through cosmic environments, delivering brutal punches to alien threats, and flying with aggressive speed. The vibe is distinct from Superman—it’s grittier, louder, and colorful, focusing on a Supergirl who is ready to fight." 

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to debut as Lobo.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
SUPERGIRL Teaser Confirmed For CCXP; Display Reveals Detailed Look At Milly Alcock's Costume, Lobo Tease
Related:

SUPERGIRL Teaser Confirmed For CCXP; Display Reveals Detailed Look At Milly Alcock's Costume, Lobo Tease
SUPERGIRL Rumored Trailer Description Shared Online Ahead Of CCXP - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL Rumored Trailer Description Shared Online Ahead Of CCXP - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/4/2025, 2:15 AM

Bleah, people thinking this Supergirl is hot.

I saw better before jumping out of a 2nd floor window during a panty raid at TCU in the mid 70s.

Fack, that knee still hurts.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/4/2025, 2:38 AM
@DocSpock - I don't see her as a hot person and that's because she looks just like my cousin, lmao.
Fogs
Fogs - 12/4/2025, 3:26 AM
@DocSpock - that supergirl in the flash was way nicer
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/4/2025, 2:16 AM
Correct me if I'm mistaken, but I think everything that's been released by DC since James took over has been made directly by Gunn himself. The Suicide Squad, Creature Commandos, Peacemaker and Superman all carry Gunn's direct fingerprint, but Supergirl will be the first project James isn't directly making himself, I think. Not counting The Batman and The Penguin.

I'm interested in seeing if the DCU is any less insufferable when James isn't directly involved with everything.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/4/2025, 2:19 AM
As for the post itself, those T-shirts and marketing materials look so low quality they actually look bootleg. WB can't hire premium graphic designers?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 12/4/2025, 3:18 AM
@TheVandalore - you're right although, this film does feel like Gunn has his fingerprints all over it.

The push for krypto, the music, the trashy sorority girl avenue they're going down.

I'll wait for a trailer because I could be wrong about this one.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder