AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Reportedly A "Literal" Adaptation Of These Beloved Comic Book Runs

Recent weeks have seen some pretty detailed Avengers: Doomsday spoilers do the rounds on social media, and we now have good reason to believe that there's a substantial plot leak somewhere in the ether.

Reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual appears to have seen it and took to social media today to share some insights into what fans can expect.

Calling Avengers: Doomsday's plot "amazing," the insider added, "It's literally [Jonathan Hickman's] New Avengers/Secret Wars run with the MCU's mainline story [woven] in." So, assuming this is accurate, what does it tell us about the Russo Brothers' first Marvel Studios movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame?

Well, in Hickman's New Avengers run, the Illuminati—Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Black Bolt, Beast, and Namor—came together to deal with the Incursions destroying the Multiverse.

The heroes faced a moral dilemma and are left to figure out whether they should destroy other realities to save their own. In-fighting followed, and some members of the group headed down a darker path than others. Eventually, Strange teamed up with Doctor Doom and was there when the villain defeated The Beyonders and stole their power to create Battleworld.

Hickman also introduced the concept of Rabum Alal, a future version of Doctor Doom who is worshipped as a God after setting out to save the Multiverse in a way the Illuminati could not.

New Avengers ends with the Final Incursion between Earth-616 and Earth-1610. A handful of heroes managed to escape on a "Life Raft" created by Reed Richards, but many others perished.

As the worlds fell, Captain America and Iron Man were essentially engaged in a fight to the death (due to Tony Stark's actions while "protecting" the Multiverse) before each reality was destroyed. If the Russos are mining material from New Avengers, as well as Hickman's work on Avengers and Secret Wars, "amazing" may be an understatement.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.