SCREAM 7 Leaks Reveal Major Plot Points As First Reactions Land - SPOILERS

Early public screenings of Scream 7 have been taking place over the past couple of weeks in various different countries, and some footage from the movie has found its way online. We've confirmed that this is legit and not (somewhat ironically) AI fakery, and these leaks reveal some major plot points.

Massive spoilers follow.

Though this won't come as much of a surprise if you've been following the rumors, the leaks confirm that some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces (as well as certain other characters) return via AI/Deepfake technology.

It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney is to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge, and we see David Arquette's Dewey Riley, Matthew Lillard's Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher, and Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface, Roman Bridger, along with Billy Loomis' mother Nancy (Laurie Metcalf) flash up on the screen in the final act.

The leaks also reveal which characters wind up on the end of Ghostface's blade, and there is a scene with Stu's deepfake and Gale Weathers that appears to make fun of Spyglass firing Melissa Barrera!

As for the movie's masked maniacs, there are three Ghostfaces this time. We don't want to spoil every little detail outright, but if you want to know the identities of the new killers, click here.

The first press screenings for Scream 7 took place tonight, and while reviews and reactions still seem to be under embargo, several critics have shared their thoughts on social media. A few have also posted their reviews to Rotten Tomatoes, though a score has not been generated just yet.

#Scream7 is the reset this franchise needed! Bringing our two mains back as the core of the franchise was the right decision, and the original writer (writer/director here) was the right move. Full review up tomorrow #scream7 pic.twitter.com/W83IZ8bAMS — Alaisdair (@alaisdair) February 25, 2026

#Scream7 is a harmlessly entertaining sequel - self-aware, occasionally indulgent, but undeniably committed to giving audiences a good time. It’s not the franchise’s sharpest blade, but one that still cuts cleanly enough to justify its existence. https://t.co/RrB4hu2myE — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) February 25, 2026

SCREAM 7 / #Scream7 is a narratively hollow, stagnant entry that prioritizes cheap digital nostalgia over actual suspense, thought-provoking exploration of its themes & genuinely intriguing killer(s) reveals. While Isabel May is a standout, the film feels like a generic slasher… pic.twitter.com/DKojU0sg48 — Manuel São Bento (@manuelsbento) February 25, 2026

Scream 7 was [frick]ing amazing! 🍿🔪🩸



All the hyped lived up to it and the kills… omfg the kills are insane! This is the most gory and brutal kills we’ve ever seen in the Scream franchise! 🤍🖤#scream7 #scream7news #scream7hype — Yuno Talks Scream (@yunotalksscream) February 25, 2026

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Neve Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

‘SCREAM 7’ standees are in movie theatres!!



The display features a giant Ghost Face knife in a pool of blood, with the tagline ‘BURN IT ALL DOWN’ front and center. Only in theatres February 27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/OpZcPFvWLR — tristan (@britneyvinyl) December 13, 2025

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realised as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.