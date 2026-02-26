MARVEL MAXIMUM COLLECTION Brings Arcade And 16-Bit Marvel Classics Back To Modern Consoles

Limited Run Games has officially announced MARVEL MaXimum Collection, a new retro compilation celebrating Marvel’s early video game legacy. Created in collaboration with Marvel Games and Konami Digital Entertainment, the collection brings together six classic titles from the arcade, 8-bit, and 16-bit eras and packages them for modern gaming platforms.

Described as a compendium of Marvel games from the golden age of gaming, MARVEL MaXimum Collection is more than a simple re-release. While the set includes six core titles, it goes a step further by featuring every major console and arcade iteration of each game. Altogether, the collection delivers 13 distinct versions across the six featured games.

The lineup includes the following titles:

X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade) The definitive mutant beat-’em-up returns! Experience the legendary cabinet action with full online multiplayer support for up to six players. Choose your favorite X-Man and take on Magneto’s army with the ultimate team-up experience. Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade, Sega® Genesis/Mega Drive, NES) Take control of Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision as you experience the cinematic arcade original or the unique platforming spin of the NES. Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage (Super Nintendo™, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive) Based on the iconic comic crossover, gamers take to the streets of NYC battling hordes of nefarious bad guys, all to the sound of a rockin’ 16-bit soundtrack! Switch between the rich color palette of the Super Nintendo version, or dive in and enjoy the Genesis/Mega Drive version’s gritty vibe. Whatever you choose, carnage is guaranteed! Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive) The superlative symbiote sequel! Go solo or team up in two-player co-op to take on the Life Foundation and Carnage’s offspring. Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Super Nintendo™, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Game Boy™, Game Gear™) Navigate Arcade’s deadly "Murderworld." This collection includes the handheld versions of the game, offering a fascinating look at Marvel's history of on-the-go gaming. Silver Surfer (NES): Test your Super Hero skills against one of the most infamously challenging shooters to ever grace a console! Featuring one of the greatest soundtracks in 8-bit history, this is a shooter that’s tough to master and tougher to put down!

MARVEL MaXimum Collection also packs in a suite of modern features aimed at longtime fans and retro collectors.

Beyond the games themselves, the compilation includes a robust digital archive filled with high resolution scans of original box art, instruction manuals, and vintage advertisements. There's also a built in music player that lets fans listen to the iconic chiptune soundtracks from every version included in the collection.

On the gameplay side, quality of life upgrades bring these notoriously challenging titles into the modern age. Players can rewind gameplay and create save states at any time, making it a little easier to finally overcome infamous hurdles like the brutal stages of Silver Surfer or the punishing boss runs in Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge. Multiple display options are also available, allowing players to choose between sharp modern visuals or a retro inspired presentation complete with CRT and scanline filters.

MARVEL MaXimum Collection is coming soon to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While a release date has not yet been announced, the game is currently listed as coming soon and can be wishlisted now.