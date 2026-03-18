AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON Variant Covers And Preview Art Tease A Maestro-Like Red Hulk

This summer, the Avengers undergo a transformation the likes of which hasn't been seen since Avengers Disassembled in Avengers: Armageddon, a five-issue event series from writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar.

Today, Marvel Comics has revealed new variant covers for the debut issue, on sale in June, including the special foil cover by Kaare Andrews and a dramatic piece by Jerome Opeña. We also have a first look at the prelude story in Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026, available at participating comic shops on Comics Giveaway Day on May 2.

Delivered by the event's creative team, the can't-miss story offers a terrifying glimpse at the cost of Marvel’s heroes' explosive war with Thaddeus "Thunderbol" Ross, a.k.a. Red Hulk. He looks a lot like the Red Hulk version of Maestro here, and after a few heroic years, is fully breaking bad.

The stage for Avengers: Armageddon is being set in Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti’s hit run of Captain America and the recently launched Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon limited series by Zdarsky and Luca Maresca. The saga kicks off in Latveria, where, following One World Under Doom and the current arc of Captain America, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross claims Doom's homeland for himself, igniting a global conflict.

When the Avengers assemble against him, explosive escalations will force them to unleash a power that changes how the world views their mightiest heroes forever. It’s a watershed moment in Avengers history that leads directly into a new era of the title launching later this year.

Here's the official description for Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026's opening chapter:

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk’s devastating tear across the globe must be stopped...but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more...but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation.

It seems likely that Zdarsky will be taking over the main Avengers title after Armageddon concludes, and that could have a significant impact on what we see on screen in the coming years. After all, look at how his Daredevil and Devil's Reign work has shaped Daredevil: Born Again.

Check out this first look at what's to come in Avengers: Armageddon below.