TOMB RAIDER: Sophie Turner's Lara Croft Blasts Her Dual Pistols In Latest Set Photos And Video

TOMB RAIDER: Sophie Turner's Lara Croft Blasts Her Dual Pistols In Latest Set Photos And Video

As filming continues on the new live-action Tomb Raider series in London, England, these latest photos from the set find star Sophie Turner shooting an intense-looking action sequence...

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By MarkCassidy - Mar 18, 2026 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Tomb Raider
Source: Via GameFragger.com

As filming continues in the UK on Prime Video's live-action Tomb Raider series, these latest photos and a video clip from the set show star Sophie Turner shooting an action sequence.

The Game of Thrones alum is suited up in a version of Lara Croft's infiltrator costume from the video games, as she charges through the forest blasting her signature twin pistols.

Of course, Turner will also wear Croft's most iconic and recognisable outfit (see the officially-released banner image above).

In addition, these photos reveal a first glimpse of Russian model and actress Sacha Luss (Anna) as Sacha, a character created for this series who is described as "a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary" of Lara Croft.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) will serve as creator, writer, and executive producer on the series, and was recently joined by Chad Hodge as executive producer and co-showrunner. Jonathan van Tulleken will serve as director and executive producer.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” Waller-Bridge said when we got word that the show was officially moving forward last year. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

“I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft,” Turner added. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve. Led by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this series will honor the beloved ‘Tomb Raider’ legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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