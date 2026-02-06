TOMB RAIDER Set Photos May Reveal Sophie Turner's Actual Lara Croft Costume

A first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in Prime Video's Tomb Raider TV series was released last month, and for the most part, it received a thumbs-up from fans of the hit video game franchise.

At the same time, some argued that, given how close it was to the early games, it looked a little too much like cosplay. However, new photos from the show's set in Surrey, England, feature Turner rocking a far more grounded appearance more in line with what we've seen from the character in recent games.

While not confirmed, it may be an indication that the costume from the official sneak peek won't be heavily featured in Tomb Raider. We'll have to wait and see, but we likely won't get a trailer for some time yet.

As Mail Online (via GameFragger.com) reports, "Sophie was seen soaring over a lake on a parachute before running through the woods and grabbing an umbrella to shelter from the elements between takes. She swapped Lara's signature hotpants for grey cargo pants in the scene, pairing the garment with a ribbed brown shirt and a navy gilet."

Turner, best known for her role in HBO's Game of Thrones, has previously said that she spent the better part of a year training for Tomb Raider. That would explain why she's performing her own stunts in what we anticipate being a fairly action-heavy adaptation.

Prime Video's Tomb Raider series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

The project stars Turner as Lara Croft, alongside recently announced cast Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

Tomb Raider is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Tomb Raider is co-executive produced by Matt McInnism, with Jan R. Martin as producer.

Tomb Raider is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.