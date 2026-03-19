DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN First Clip Released; Charlie Cox Talks SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW Day Rumors

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ next week, and lead star Charlie Cox was a guest on last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The first clip from the series has also been released, and it finds the Man Without Fear back in black and kicking butt. We then see Daredevil using his senses to help him track down what appears to be a shipment of weapons.

During his conversation with Kimmel, Cox was asked about the persistent rumours he'll reprise his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Pushed on whether he's in the movie, the actor replied, "No. Now, if I were in the movie, I would also say no to be clear. But I'm not in the movie."

"But I could be lying. But I'm not," he continued. "[I'm] definitely not in the movie. I was in the last one. I was in No Way Home."

Confirming that Jon Bernthal's Punisher won't appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Cox joked, "And now we know why he's not. He was gallivanting with Spider-Man the entire time."

Fans have made it very clear that they want to see Daredevil back on the big screen, so what of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars? "I don't think so. As far as I know, no. But they haven't shot them yet, have they? I sit by the phone waiting with bated breath," Cox told the host.

Marvel Studios has decided to distance its Disney+ TV shows from what happens in theaters, with Kevin Feige making it clear he no longer wants the MCU to feel like "homework." Still, it surely can't be lost on him that Daredevil being in a movie with Spider-Man has become an absolute must for this franchise's most ardent supporters.

Check out this Daredevil: Born Again clip and the full interview with Cox in the player below.

Bringing Hell’s Kitchen to @JimmyKimmelLive 🔥 Charlie Cox is on tonight to talk #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2! pic.twitter.com/aTvcBydDFK — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 19, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.