WOLVERINE's Adamantium Claws Will Be Shattered This Summer In Startling Status Quo Shift

From a showdown with the primal God of Adamantium to being tricked into thinking his mother had returned, Wolverine has been put through the wringer by writer Saladin Ahmed in his current run of Wolverine.

Soon, Logan will reach his breaking point—literally—when his claws are shattered in a way never seen before. Over the years, he's had the Adamantium stripped from his bones by Magneto, and even "died" when he was encased in the indestructible metal for a time.

The upcoming story will culminate in a defeat that will go down in Wolverine history, with the brutal new status quo explored in June's Wolverine #21 and #22, featuring art by Julius Ohta. It's said that "fans can look forward to a slew of special variant covers spotlighting the change, including a Foil Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu."

Thanks to his healing factor, Logan's claws should grow back, albeit without the Adamantium covering them. Still, something tells us there's more to this shift in the character's status quo than meets the eye.

On the live-action front, Hugh Jackman is expected to reprise his role as Wolverine in this December's Avengers: Doomsday. A role in next year's Avengers: Secret Wars also seems likely, while rumours persist that the actor will continue playing Logan in what's expected to be the "Mutant Saga."

Check out Dan Panosian's main covers below, along with Yu's foil variant cover and a variant cover by regular series artist Martín Cóccolo. Stay tuned for updates on Wolverine as we have them.

BREAK! Logan faces the aftermath of the unthinkable as he and Nightcrawler embark on the perilous journey ahead. But the true test lies in what they’ll discover!

WOLVERINE #21

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 6/10

SNAPT! Wolverine has been beaten down to the bone! His adamantium claws shattered, their bones SNAPPED down to nubs, this is Wolverine at his most brutalized, most beat-up…but when an animal is backed into a corner, they can be at their most dangerous! Wolverine must fight his way through a gauntlet of enemies for his very survival! Villainous plots turn, and you don’t want to miss the ultimate trial…for even if Wolverine can reach his enemies, will he remain a MUTANT?

WOLVERINE #22

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Foil Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 6/24