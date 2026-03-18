HARRY POTTER Star John Lithgow Considered Leaving HBO Series Amid J.K. Rowling Backlash

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has become an increasingly divisive figure in recent years, with her views on the transgender community proving problematic for many of her (now former) fans.

While some agree with the concerns she's expressed about trans people identifying as female, others have been quick to label the writer as transphobic.

Rowling argues that she's fighting for the rights of biological women, highlighting the dangers of allowing someone who identifies as female to enter a domestic abuse shelter or sex-segregated prison. The writer has also queried whether women are at risk of physical or sexual assault in locker rooms used by trans women.

However, by tarnishing every trans person with the same brush, Rowling is considered hugely controversial. Several members of the original Harry Potter cast have distanced themselves from the writer, and much has been said about HBO's upcoming TV series and whether its stars were right to join the cast.

Dexter star John Lithgow will play Professor Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter, and has faced some pushback for making what looks set to be a near-decade-long commitment to playing the Hogwarts Headmaster.

Talking to The New York Times (via SFFGazette.com), Lithgow said he considered walking away from the role due to Rowling's outspoken beliefs. Ultimately, he decided to stick around and is aware now that, in "every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life, this will come up."

Making it clear he doesn't agree with Rowling's viewpoint, the actor reiterated that he's never met her and feels the Harry Potter story opposes her real-life views. Why? Because the Wizarding World is "clearly on the side of the angels, against intolerance and bigotry."

Many will likely say that Lithgow is still somewhat dancing around the backlash. However, it could also be argued that, as Rowling's beliefs aren't part of the Harry Potter story, there's no reason for him, or any other cast member, not to be part of telling this story.

Last year, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said, "It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter."

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.