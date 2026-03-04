Prime Video's GOD OF WAR Series Adds New Cast Members Amid First-Look Controversy

It’s been a rough couple of days for Prime Video’s upcoming God of War series.

Last week, the studio celebrated the start of production by unveiling a first-look image of the live-action Kratos (Ryan Hurst) and his son Atreus (Callum Vinson). Instead of excitement, the image was met with mixed reactions online, including sharp criticism from original game director David Jaffe.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Jaffe, who directed 2005’s God of War and its 2007 sequel God of War II, didn’t mince words, calling the image “so dumb.” While he expressed confidence in showrunner Ron Moore, Jaffe argued the photo failed to properly introduce audiences to the live-action versions of Kratos and Atreus.

“He just looks stupid... could you find a picture that doesn’t look like he’s shi**ing in the woods? Cause that’s what the picture looks like,” Jaffe said.

Though careful not to directly attack the young actor playing Atreus, Jaffe was similarly unimpressed with the character’s presentation, saying neither figure looked particularly interesting or appealing in the image.

"He looks like a very confused little boy with too much product in his hair. Neither of these characters look very interesting or appealing. They look, just dumb, like if this was God of War: Dumb and Dumber Edition," he said (you can read his full comments here).

Jaffe wasn’t the only one to weigh in. Ryan Hurst, who stars as Kratos, responded to the backlash with a cryptic message that only fueled further speculation, particularly among fans who questioned whether the image had been altered or generated using AI.

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet, kids,” Hurst wrote.

‘God Of War’ star Ryan Hurst after the official first look was released



“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet, kids” pic.twitter.com/8uRCSqt7P1 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2026

The vague response left fans guessing about what he meant. While some interpreted it as a suggestion that the image may have been manipulated, it seems unlikely that the studio would release an AI-generated promotional still to mark the start of production.

Perhaps eager to shift focus back to the series itself, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios followed up this week by announcing four new cast additions.

Louis Cunningham (Marie Antoinette) has joined as a series regular playing Modi, Sif and Thor’s middle child. Ben Chapple (Good Cop Bad Cop, Playing for Keeps) will recur as Magni, Sif and Thor’s eldest son. Evelyn Miller (Foundation, The Lovers) has signed on to play Gna, Odin’s Valkyrie commander, in a recurring role. Meanwhile, Island Austin will portray Thrud, Sif and Thor’s youngest child, as a series regular.

More actors have been announced for Prime Video's God of War series 💃



💠 Louis Cunningham (Marie Antoinette) as Modi

💠 Ben Chapple (Good Cop Bad Cop) as Magni

💠 Evelyn Miller (Foundation) as Gna

💠 Island Austin (Insidious 6) as Thrud pic.twitter.com/FyiNnQzFya — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 2, 2026

As previously announced, Prime Video’s God of War series is based on PlayStation’s massively popular mythology-themed video game franchise. The story follows Kratos and Atreus as they journey to spread the ashes of Faye, Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother. Along the way, Kratos attempts to teach his son how to be a better god, while Atreus pushes his father to become a better man.

For those less familiar with the Norse-era characters of the franchise, here’s how the newly announced roles are described:

Modi: Sif and Thor’s middle child, Modi possesses a gentle disposition and an obsessive, insatiably curious mind. He loves puzzles and complex problems — often to the point of losing himself in them. Magni: The eldest son of Sif and Thor, Magni is handsome, adventurous, and a skilled hunter. Though he projects the image of an immortal playboy, he has begun to yearn for greater purpose and is fiercely protective of his younger brother. Gna: Odin’s Valkyrie commander, Gna is a disciplined and formidable warrior whose loyalty to Odin borders on fanatical. Her devotion to duty often comes at personal cost. Thrud: The youngest child of Sif and Thor, Thrud is curious, fearless, and eager for knowledge. Gentle and kind-hearted, she frequently acts as peacemaker within her troubled family. Odin sees greatness in her — perhaps because she reminds him of himself — and the two share a special bond.

God of War has already received a two-season order, though a release date for Season 1 has not yet been announced. What are your initial impressions following the first-look image?