SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME First Look Reveals Spider-Man, Hulk, And Punisher Comic Book Team-Up

This summer, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Peter Parker share the screen with Bruce Banner and Frank Castle for one of the MCU's wildest team-ups yet. Anticipation for the movie is high, but we'll get a taste of what's to come in June's Spider-Man: Long Way Home.

Three of Marvel Comics' most iconic stars barrel towards a brutal confrontation in the series, which, while separate from the MCU, obviously reflects what's happening on screen. Plus, one look at the creative team suggests this comic will be well worth checking out.

Crafted by superstar comic creators Jonathan Hickman (Secret Wars) and Adam Kubert (Ultimate X-Men), the five-issue limited comic series puts Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk on a high-stakes collision course as they desperately pursue a missing Cosmic Cube.

In the same spirit as 2024’s Wolverine: Revenge, the hit limited comic series by Hickman and Greg Capullo, Spider-Man: Long Way Home offers familiarity while existing apart from the main Marvel Universe, "delivering a timeless, evergreen saga for all readers that’s unrestrained by continuity, scope and mercy."

Here's the official description from Marvel Comics:

A DARK HOMECOMING AWAITS... It’s a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America. Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands – including each other’s. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top?

"I’m so happy to be working with Adam Kubert again and even happier that we’re getting to work on Spider-Man: Long Way Home," Hickman shared. "Absolutely no one is going to see this one coming."

Kubert added, "Jordan [D. White] barely got the words out before I yelled 'Yes!' to Spider-Man: Long Way Home. A five-issue Hickman saga with Spidey, Hulk, and Punisher? Total no-brainer. With Frank Martin making the mayhem pop! Just Make Mine Marvel!"

Check out Kubert's main cover below, along with a special foil variant cover by Dave Johnson, and a sneak peek at interior artwork.

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #1 (OF 5)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & ADAM KUBERT

Art by ADAM KUBERT

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Foil Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT

On Sale 6/17