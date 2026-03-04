LANTERNS: "The Ring Says You're Ready" In First Official Teaser; Full Trailer Tomorrow

The first trailer for Lanterns is finally set to debut online tomorrow, and HBO has released a brief teaser featuring new shots of John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler).

Whether this will be the same footage that screened during HBO Max’s Upfront in São Paulo last year remains to be seen, but you can check out a breakdown below.

Omellete.com's description highlighted a flying sequence featuring Jordan, but there was no mention of any costumes.

“The vibe is of a western, appropriate since the story takes place more in rural areas of the USA, full of brownish tones, something that is repeated in the costumes. The two disagree, with John arguing that he is better than Hal at saving people. We see a brief scene of Hal Jordan flying, but the uniforms of the two were not revealed. Finally, there is a brief mention of a squirrel Green Lantern, probably Ch'p, a comic book character. The teaser shows that Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) have been together for some time, training for months, and that Hal Jordan is a kind of substitute teacher for John."

This only added to the speculation that the DCU series, which has been described as a much more "grounded" take on the material on a number of occasions, would not give its ring-slinging heroes their Green Lantern costumes, but an updated breakdown appeared to confirm that Jordan and Stewart will suit-up in the show.

Argentinian journalist Matías Lértora said he saw the suits in two different shots, and described the designs as being accurate to a certain costume from the comics, but declined to go into much more detail. Interestingly, he also mentioned something in the teaser "that will stir up controversy due to a possible contradiction with the DCU."

UPDATE: The full teaser has leaked online. We're not sure how long it'll stay online, but click here if you want an early look.

Chris Mundy will serve as showrunner, while James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) helmed the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."