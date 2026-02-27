GOD OF WAR First Look Reveals A Video Game Accurate Take On Kratos In Prime Video TV Series

GOD OF WAR First Look Reveals A Video Game Accurate Take On Kratos In Prime Video TV Series

A first official look at the upcoming God of War TV series has been revealed, and it highlights Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson's respective transformations into the live-action Kratos and Atreus.

By JoshWilding - Feb 27, 2026 01:02 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that production has begun on the upcoming Prime Video series, God of War.

With that comes a first-look image of stars Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in the roles of Kratos and Atreus, the iconic characters they portray in the live-action adaptation of PlayStation's massively popular ancient mythology-themed God of War video game.

It's also been confirmed today that Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has signed on to direct the series' first two episodes.

At first glance, the show is, visually, very faithful to the game it's based on. Similar to our first look at Prime Video's Tomb Raider series, it's hard not to think "cosplay" when looking at an image like this. However, fans demand faithful adaptations, and that's exactly what God of War has delivered.

Hurst looks leaner than the video game Kratos, and some fans on social media are already complaining that this photo—with him hunched over—was chosen as a first look. Hopefully, we can look forward to seeing some slightly more epic imagery as work on this small-screen adaptation continues.

The series, which has received a two-season order, follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

The cast is led by Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus, with Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, and Teresa Palmer as Sif. 

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.

image host
