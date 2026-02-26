LOKI Star Jonathan Majors "Movie Comeback" With RED DAWN-Inspired Daily Wire Action Flick

In December 2023, Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, prompting Marvel Studios to immediately sever ties with him.

That came after an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, though Majors has continued to maintain his innocence. He's since completed a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and, following the low-key release of Magazine Dreams (which once looked like it might land him an Oscar), the actor's comeback attempt continues.

Deadline has revealed that Majors will begin shooting his first movie in four years this week when cameras roll in South Carolina on an untitled action film.

The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend are developing the project; the former is an American right-wing media company founded in 2015 by political commentator Ben Shapiro and film director Jeremy Boreing. They previously worked with Gina Carano after Disney dropped her from The Mandalorian. Bonfire Legend is behind titles like The Pendragon Cycle and Frontier Crucible.

@MyTimeToShineH was first to report on former Kang's involvement with The Daily Wire.

Kyle Rankin (Run Hide Fight) wrote and directed the movie, and according to the trade, "the story is said to be in the vein of '80s and '90s action movies Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers, which were both about groups of teenage boys who had to band together to defeat invading enemies."

Ben Shapiro (The Ben Shapiro Show) and Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) are producing for The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend, respectively. Travis Mills (Frontier Crucible), Lillian Campbell (The Pendragon Cycle), and Sydney Aucreman (Terror On The Prairie) are also producing.

Caleb Robinson and Mike Richards are executive producers for The Daily Wire, alongside Majors for Tall Street Productions, and Jason Ramos (Landman).

Kristopher Kimlin (Young Washington) will be the cinematographer, and David Guglielmo (The Standoff At Sparrow Creek) is the casting director. Vincent Reynaud (Kandahar) is on board as the production designer, while Emma Fleming (The Last Stop In Yuma County) is the costume designer.

Majors, who was once set to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad, has Martin Villeneuve's supernatural revenge thriller Merciless on the way. However, shooting has yet to begin on that one.

When The U.S. Sun spoke with Majors last year, he supposedly "grinned ear-to-ear" upon being asked about rumours he'll make an MCU return. "I cannot say anything about that," he started, "trying to play coy but unable to hide his smile," according to the outlet.

Pushed on whether there's anything in the works, Majors responded, "Well, it's a Multiverse, so there's always that. Always a lot of opportunity for that," he noted, adding that he was "very glad" to hear that many fans want him back.