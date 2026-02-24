DEADPOOL Star Ed Skrein Takes Over Baldur Role In Prime Video's GOD OF WAR TV Series

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Prime Video's God of War TV series has cast one of its main villains, with Jurassic World Rebirth and Deadpool star Ed Skrein as Baldur. In the game, he was played by The Black Phone star Jeremy Davies.

He may be the youngest son of Odin, but Baldur is also his father’s most dangerous weapon. Charismatic, unpredictable and armed with a razor-sharp tongue, Baldur lives by his own rules. As a boy, Baldur was cursed; this curse denied him the ability to feel pleasure and physical sensation.

This fuels an insatiable anger and bloodlust in Baldur, who favours a brawling fighting style that blends his immense power with the raw impact of his fists. Above all else, he longs for an opponent that can truly match his prowess in battle. An opponent that can finally make him feel something.

And yes, in case it wasn't already obvious, that opponent will be Kratos, the video game adaptation's titular God of War. Their battle is one for the ages, and it will be interesting to see how the series recreates it.

Based on PlayStation's massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver.

So far, God of War has cast Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, and Teresa Palmer as Sif.

Skrein is no stranger to playing a villain. That includes projects like Deadpool, Alita: Battle Angel, and All the Light We Cannot See. The actor's other credits include The Transporter Refueled, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Midway.

The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.