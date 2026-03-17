DUNE: PART THREE Trailer 4K Screenshots Highlight New Villains, Surprise Returns, And More - SPOILERS

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Dune: Part Three earlier today, and thanks to some 4K screenshots, we can now take a closer look at the striking imagery from what will be the final film in Denis Villeneuve's trilogy.

Set 17 years after the events of Part Two, the movie finds Paul Atreides struggling with his decision to start a holy war that has resulted in over 60 billion deaths across the known universe. As new enemies close in around them, Paul and Chani's relationship is put to the test.

“[Paul is] dealing with the consequences of having too much power, and he is trying to figure out how to get out of this cycle of violence,” Villeneuve explained at yesterday's trailer press event. “As an Emperor who can see the future, he’s kind of invincible. But there are people trying to overthrow him.”

"But at the heart, it's still a love story. The heartbeat of the film is still the relationship between Paul and Chani."

The footage reveals a first glimpse of The Batman star Robert Pattinson as Part Three's shape-shifting villain(?), Scytale. We also see the now grown Alia Atreides (Anya Taylor-Joy), and the return of Duncan Idaho's (Jason Momoa).

Spoilers for the book and (most likely) the movie follow.

“He comes back just at the right moment in the story," Villeneuve said of Momoa's return. "And it’s a very important comeback. Paul is struggling with his identity, and having that kind of strong Atreides figure coming back from the past will have a tremendous impact.”

In Dune: Messiah, Scytale presents Paul with a "ghola" (an artificially-engineered human created by the Bene Tleilax) of his old friend. Taking the name Hayte, this version of Duncan retains the original's skills, but none of his memories.

As for Josh Brolin's Gurney Halleck, fans have noticed that Paul's mentor didn't get his own character poster and did not appear in the trailer. Halleck does feature in Dune: Messiah and Brolin is expected to reprise the role, but his absence is certainly intriguing.

Check out the screenshots in the thread below.

Dune Part III - Official Teaser Trailer



4K THREAD



Trailer Provided by ©2026 Warner Bros. pic.twitter.com/7xHFuZFFY0 — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) March 17, 2026

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three will be released in Ireland on 18th December 2026