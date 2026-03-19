AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And DUNE: PART THREE Won't Move From December 18 As Dunesday Showdown Beckons

In 2023, Barbie and Oppenheimer both dominated the box office, despite opening on the same weekend. "Barbenheimer" was a one-of-a-kind phenomenon that many film fans hope will be recreated this December with the simultaneous release of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. In other words, December 18 is "Dunesday."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Variety has taken a closer look at the upcoming clash, confirming that "neither film is expected to blink, which is surprising to box office watchers because there’s so much overlap in the target audience." In contrast, "Barbenheimer" succeeded because those movies were the polar opposite of each other and drew vastly different demographics.

According to the trade, Avengers: Doomsday will be the big winner as "early tracking has been strong" for a movie that's widely expected to be 2026's highest-grossing release.

Marvel Studios has faced its fair share of box office struggles during the Multiverse Saga, but the Avengers franchise has long been a safe bet. Dune is no stranger to financial success, with 2021's first chapter making $410 million despite being released simultaneously on HBO Max. In 2024, Dune: Part Two grossed a massive $714 million.

Jumanji 3, which opens a week before the two movies, is expected to be the big loser. Regardless of who wins that opening weekend, there will be plenty of opportunities for moviegoers to see both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three over the holidays. That period has long benefited franchises like Avatar and Star Wars, remember.

The Hollywood Reporter has also shared some insights, with one theater chain representative saying, "Someone’s gotta move. That’s a level of overwhelm that doesn’t make sense. Especially after the last few years [of theaters struggling]. An Avengers movie and Dune 3 are both sure things."

Dune: Part Three getting those IMAX screens will hurt Avengers: Doomsday, but "Insiders say Disney and Marvel is unwavering in its decision to stick with the date, despite Dune‘s IMAX exclusivity." Oppenheimer grossed $1.4 billion worldwide, with IMAX screens accounting for $183 million of that sum.

Rebecca Ferguson recently weighed in on "Dunesday" when she said, "I was not aware of that, but that's funny, that's a play on words. I think it's quite intense. I believe in incredible filmmaking and for people to go and see [movies] on big screens."

"And if you can make a bombastic, huge film and that draws the audience, that's amazing. And maybe that draws them to see the smaller films as well. I'm a cinephile, I love films. I'm really excited for them to come out."

As noted, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three will both be released on December 18. Which of them will you be cheking out on opening day?