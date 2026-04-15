Dune: Part Three Extended CinemaCon Preview Reveals A Surprising Confrontation - Spoilers

Dune: Part Three Extended CinemaCon Preview Reveals A Surprising Confrontation - Spoilers

Warner Bros. surprised CinemaCon attendees last night by screening the first seven minutes of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, and the preview spotlighted a shocking confrontation...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 15, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune

Warner Bros. brought a welcome surprise to CinemaCon last night, with attendees treated to the first seven minutes of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.

The extended action sequence, which has been compared to the brutal D-Day opening battle from Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, begins with Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) army, led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem), arriving on a rain-soaked planet, where they are met with a lot more resistance from the locals than they expected.

A bloody battle ensues, with many of Stilgar's men wiped out in the initial attack. The Fremen leader gathers his remaining troops, and they march towards a seemingly insurmountable force.

Spoilers follow.

The teaser concludes with a preview of several other scenes, including a conversation between Paul and Hayt (Duncan Idaho's Ghola, once again played by Jason Momoa), and a face-off between Muad'Dib and Chani (Zendaya), who now appears to stand opposed to Paul's crusade.

“How does it feel to be human like everyone else, Paul Atreides?”, the Fremen warrior asks her once beloved leader as he points a gun at her.

“The years don’t seem to have been kind to anyone on Dune," Zendaya said during the panel. "It’s been an ungentle and unkind few years. There’s so much left to fight for.” She continued about Chani, “That youthful outlook is completely gone.”

As for Paul, Chalamet says his character has now "become his worst vision,” adding that the once noble hero is "an all-powerful emperor of the dark universe” in the threequel.

You can check out a detailed breakdown of the footage via Brandon Davis at the link below.

Set 17 years after the events of Part Two, the movie finds Paul Atreides struggling with his decision to start a holy war that has resulted in over 60 billion deaths across the known universe. As new enemies close in around them, Paul and Chani's relationship is put to the test.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three will be released in Ireland on 18th December 2026

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/15/2026, 12:58 PM
Sounds like she's going to be the same miserable bore we got in the last film.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/15/2026, 1:09 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/15/2026, 1:56 PM
@InfinitePunches -

Uhm... what does Marvel or its fans have to do with any of this?

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/15/2026, 1:04 PM
Can't wait. This franchise has been pretty good so far.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2026, 1:11 PM
Sounds good!!.

Even though I’m not as enamored with these films as others seem to be , I still do like them so I hope this third film concludes it all well.

Also I much prefer Denis’s version of having someone like Chani who already in this take wasn’t a fan of having someone lord over Atrakis and her people being against her former lover rather then go along like in the books since it further underlines this being a cautionary tale then other stories of this ilk!!.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/15/2026, 1:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

i'm with you. i like the 2nd film loads better than the first but i do think this world feels a bit hallow overall.

still, i'll be seeing this in the theater. can't deny that the themes behind Paul's story arc are really interesting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2026, 1:47 PM
@themawisdead - yeah

It just all feels a bit too cold I guess for lack of a better word at this time which fits the world but it does stop me from connecting fully to the characters.

The themes are interesting though and having essentially a chosen one story become a cautionary tale like Herbert intended is fascinating.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/15/2026, 2:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

right. i think it just comes down to this version being more story-focused rather than character-focused, outside of Paul. which works well enough but leaves something to be desired.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2026, 2:08 PM
@themawisdead - yeah , That’s a good way to to put it.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/15/2026, 1:35 PM
I don't like the change they did with Chani tbh
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 4/15/2026, 1:55 PM
Most anticipated by far. Going to be incredible.

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