DUNE: PART THREE Reveals Epic New TV Spot As IMAX 70mm Tickets Instantly Sell Out

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Warner Bros. announced that IMAX 70mm tickets for Dune: Part Three were on sale earlier today.

Well, they sold out within minutes, a compelling sign that the threequel will be more than a match for Avengers: Doomsday this December. Unless the Marvel Studios movie is pushed up a week, the next Dune movie will dominate the giant-sized screens over the holidays.

If you did miss out on tickets, it sounds like more will be available down the line. In the meantime, a breathtaking new TV spot for the movie has been released, showcasing plenty of thrilling footage from Denis Villeneuve's Dune Messiah adaptation.

That includes an intriguing new look at Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, as well as the sort of breathtaking visuals that promise to make Dune: Part Three a must-watch on big screens of any kind.

"We decided to shoot most of the movie on film in 70mm, which I haven’t done in years," Villeneuve recently explained. "A big part of it was shot in IMAX film, which was the first time for me, but I kept the desert in digital because I like the brutality of the digital IMAX."

Describing the IMAX cameras as "epic" and "the best cameras in the world. When you see the result on screen, it’s quite unmatchable. It was a unique experience for me, and I hope I will have the chance to do it again."

"It is the most immersive format. Cinema is an art form that is meant to make you travel and experience things that you would not in regular life. At the end of the day, I think, as human beings, it’s important to share experiences."

"In our lives right now, we are in our bubbles all around the world, and I think that [movie] theaters, like some sports events or concerts, bring us together, and there’s something beautiful and human about that. It’s very important," Villeneuve concluded.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve's trilogy.

The movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, along with newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three arrives in theaters on December 18.