“He’s [Such An] Uninteresting Guy”: Quentin Tarantino Slams THE BATMAN Star Paul Dano Over Previous Film

The Batman star Paul Dano was the subject of some very disparaging comments from Kill Bill Director Quentin Tarantino about the actor’s performance in 2007’s There Will Be Blood.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 02, 2025 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast (via World of Reel)

Paul Dano has had an impressive career, having made a name for himself as a prestige performer by appearing or starring in critically acclaimed projects such as There Will Be Blood, 12 Years a Slave, Prisoners and Swiss Army Man. In the comic book space, he starred as Edward Nashton, a.k.a. The Riddler, in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Due to that trajectory, the actor is a respected figure in the industry. 

Unfortunately, there's one major Hollywood player who doesn't seem to be a fan of him: Quentin Tarantino. The Kill Bill and Once Upon a Time In Hollwyood director made an appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast to talk about his top 20 films of the 21st Century (transcribed by World of Reel). Tarantino offered his thoughts on every project on the list, which included Black Hawk Down (his #1), Toy Story 3, Lost in Translation, Dunkirk and There Will Be Blood.

The latter—directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starting Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano—initially received quite a lot of praise from the director, who said: "Daniel Day-Lewis. The old-style craftsmanship quality to the film. It had an old Hollywood craftsmanship without trying to be like that. It was the only film he's ever done, and I brought it up to him, that doesn't have a set piece. The fire is the closest to a set piece. This was about dealing with the narrative, dealing with the story, and he did it fcking amazingly."

Everything sounds good so far, right? Well, Tarantino continued. He stated that, though the Paul Thomas Anderson movie had a "good chance" at being #1 on his list, it was dragged down by whom he called a "giant flaw": Paul Dano. The director openly bashed the actor, calling him a "weak sauce," a "weak sister," and stating that Austin Butler (whom Tarantino worked with on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) would have delivered a better performance than him: 

"There Will Be Blood would stand a good chance at being #1 or #2 if it didn't have a big, giant flaw in it [...] and the flaw is Paul Dano. Obviously, it's supposed to be a two-hander, but it's also drastically obvious that it's not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He's just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. The weakest f—ing actor in SAG [laughs]."

Yikes. 

Tarantino's comments are quite surprising. As mentioned, Dano is arguably one of the most prestigious actors working today, and his performance in There Will Be Blood was one of the building blocks for his reputation. 

It's rare for any creative to call out another artist as openly as the Kill Bill director just did. Granted, Tarantino has always been an outspoken figure in Hollwyood. For example, in 2022, speaking on Tom Segura's 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, he "called out" Marvel actors, stating: 

"Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is... you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they're not movie stars. Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, but it's these franchise characters that become a star."

The director also had a playful feud with George Clooney in 2024. Having said that, the way he spoke about Dano was just harsh, even for his signature openness. 

The Batman Part II will glide into theaters on October 1, 2027. 

What did you think about Tarantino's comments regarding Paul Dano? What is your favorite performance from the actor? 

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
THE BATMAN - PART II Has Enlisted An Academy Award-Winning Cinematographer
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 12/2/2025, 7:22 PM
Shut up Quentin.

Thank you.
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 12/2/2025, 7:26 PM
I love Tarantino …. But Dano is the goat, has he not seen Swiss army man ?
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 12/2/2025, 7:48 PM
@Mandalorian47 - I don't do drugs but I saw this film at like 1 am and felt like how I imagine being on drugs would be like.
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 12/2/2025, 8:12 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - I used to do drugs… I still do, but I used to, too
Reborn
Reborn - 12/2/2025, 7:26 PM
Coming from a weirdo asshole like him, that sounds more like a praise
Forthas
Forthas - 12/2/2025, 7:27 PM
Well...that is an opinion...in other news...
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/2/2025, 7:27 PM
Dano is good but calling him prestigious is ridiculous.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 12/2/2025, 7:29 PM


I wish this guy would shrivel up like dried celluloid.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/2/2025, 7:40 PM
@Mongrol - or maybe your pee-pee?
Rpendo
Rpendo - 12/2/2025, 7:29 PM
I hope Dano slaps the living shit out of that [supernaturally talented] big-headed freak the next time they see each other. What an unnecessary insult.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/2/2025, 7:32 PM
One thing about Tarantino is that his opinions on movies and TV are always correct. I hadn't thought much about because
I didn't give a [frick] about the movie but Dano was weak in The Batman. Literally the most uninteresting performance in the movie. So uninteresting that I sort of didn't notice he sucked. Until now.

Thanks Quentin!
Vigor
Vigor - 12/2/2025, 7:38 PM
@PartyKiller - ah so youre a kind of guy who gets his opinions of movies based on people's podcasts and YouTube videos. Weaksauce!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/2/2025, 7:41 PM
@Vigor - @PartyKiller ain't wrong bro
bonesmcgee
bonesmcgee - 12/2/2025, 7:58 PM
@PartyKiller - I’m gonna ask: are you from an English speaking country? I’ve noticed folks may have wild takes from other countries due to the subtitles or dubbing.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/2/2025, 7:34 PM
There must be some talent if he could be in scenes with DDL and not be instantly forgotten.
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/2/2025, 7:39 PM
Dano's best role was as a big d1ck in Girl Next Door. We didn't even get to see him use it.
That said, the poor guy was horribly miscast and the character was even more horrifyingly written as the Riddler. Wtf was Reeves thinking. Put aside for a second that his Batman was a bland, already-been-done, non-fantastical bore to watch (and his BW was just ... WTF was that?!). I mean, he didn't have to completely swing the pendulum the other way from Jim Carrey. I have no idea what he was going for with that monstrosity.

Don't know much else about Dano, but I do know I like Quentin so ... Tarantino for the win!
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/2/2025, 7:49 PM
@lazlodaytona - The club scene was a poor man's rip on Nolan's club scene in The Dark Knight. To me it seemed like a made for cable TV pilot. The little vibe it did have, died when Reeves' Batman was in daylight helping first responders. Batman would lose all the mystery and fear element in that event.

itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 12/2/2025, 7:43 PM
Tarantino should have his mouth wired shut
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/2/2025, 7:46 PM
That was unnecessarily rude. Sounds like there is a personal thing there. And Austin Butler being far superior to Dano?!? Give me a break.
asherman93
asherman93 - 12/2/2025, 7:49 PM
Quentin Tarantino is a phenomenal filmmaker, but great artistic skills ≠ great artistic critique.

This is the guy who called Kick-Ass 2 one of the top ten films of 2013. Speaking as a fan of the first film and someone who thought the second gets a bit too much hate, I call bullshit.

(Hell, he's not even the first acclaimed filmmaker to have an "out there" opinion regarding certain movies; Scorsese thought the second Exorcist movie was scarier than the first.)
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/2/2025, 7:53 PM
Another Tarantino rant🥱

With that being said, Dano is a solid actor and his body of work can back that up at this point in his career.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 12/2/2025, 7:55 PM
This coming from the guy who loves using the N-word. Tarantino needs to stfu
bonesmcgee
bonesmcgee - 12/2/2025, 7:56 PM
Can you imagine Paul Dano, who probably admires QT, only to be dissed by him randomly? Not only a diss but saying Paul the weakest actor in the union?? He didn’t deserve that.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/2/2025, 7:58 PM
I love Tarantino but in the past 10 years it’s become very clear everything he has to say that isn’t about his own work is some of the worst takes possible. I’ll be seated for his next film, but I will disregard everything else he says as the ravings of a lunatic.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/2/2025, 8:03 PM
Tarantino is the most unoriginal overrated ego driven director alive. Dudes so annoying. Ever watch the SNL he hosted? Talk about unfunny and cringy.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 12/2/2025, 8:07 PM
I wanted him to play Riddler since Prisoners and then what we got was pretty lame. I was not impressed by his Riddler performance AT ALL. Hate the costume too.

Frank Gorshin, Jim Carrey, and Cory Smith from Gotham are superior
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 12/2/2025, 8:08 PM
The amount of people here freaking out about Tarantino’s opinion of an actor is pretty hilarious.

Every director in Hollywood has opinions like this. Tarantino just talks to everyone like he would at a casual dinner over drinks.
kseven
kseven - 12/2/2025, 8:21 PM
Tarantino should have been The Riddler
CurlyBill
CurlyBill - 12/2/2025, 8:26 PM
I love QT but my god he has some dog ass takes sometimes, it's like he goes out of his way to be decisive. I will say Dano and any actor really is going to have some issues acting opposite DDL (he made Decaprio look like he was in the bush leagues in Gangs of NY) but Dano still did a pretty damn good job especially considering he wasn't the original actor in the role of Eli. To say Austin Butler would have been better( not a bad actors he's not at Danos level) just feels weirdly personal for QT.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 12/2/2025, 8:30 PM
QT is one of the best directors of all time but he’s definitely wrong here. Dano is stellar!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/2/2025, 8:31 PM
He was best in The Girl Next Door. Think he’s overrated.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 12/2/2025, 8:48 PM
MF dated stoya for a while

