IRONHEART Star Sacha Baron Cohen Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation To Play MCU's Ripped Mephisto

IRONHEART Star Sacha Baron Cohen Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation To Play MCU's Ripped Mephisto

New photos from an upcoming issue of Men's Fitness UK have revealed Sacha Baron Cohen's jaw-dropping physical transformation as he gears up to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Mephisto! Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Borat and The Trial of the Chicago 7 star Sacha Baron Cohen made his long-rumoured MCU debut as Mephisto in Marvel Studios' Ironheart earlier this month. 

Cohen stole the show as the MCU's devil, and there's already a huge amount of excitement surrounding his eventual return. Midnight Sons is an obvious next destination for Mephisto, though there's every chance he also shows up in Avengers: Doomsday, seeing as Ghost Rider is rumoured to appear in the movie. 

The actor and comedian, who got his start as Ali G, is near-unrecognisable in a new cover story for Men's Fitness UK. According to Deadline, Cohen trained with Alfonso "The Angry Trainer" Moretti to get shredded and "The results came quickly, enough that Baron Cohen's Mephisto costume had to be altered a time or two to reflect the improvements in his physique."

There's already speculation that Mephisto could serve as the MCU's next big bad, and with Marvel Studios plotting a slate of supernatural tales, we'd imagine he'll be at least one of them (on the X-Men side of things, Mister Sinister is a likely candidate). 

"He was never part of WandaVision. We've talked about that. Matt's talked about that. Jack Schaefer's talk about that. He was never part of WandaVision," Marvel Studios President Feige recently explained. 

"But the enthusiasm with which he was theorised on that was certainly cool and fun to watch. And he's another character that, pre-MCU, would have been hard to do. He's a devil. How do you do that character? But he's a formative character," the executive continued. "He was a big part of Thanos' storyline in the comics. So again, now that he's here, the potential is clear."

Pushed on whether we'll definitely see Mephisto again (unlike a few other newly introduced Multiverse Saga characters who are currently M.I.A.), Feige responded, "Yes."

Ironheart establishes that "The Hood" belongs to Mephisto (a change from the comics, where it's tied to Dormammu). He took Parker Robbins' soul in exchange for the artefact, and later made a deal with Riri Williams to take hers in return for resurrecting the real Natalie. 

The MCU's take on this character is every bit as powerful as his comic book counterpart, and the devil's true face is shown briefly in the reflection from the spoon he's holding. So, what's next for Sacha Baron Cohen's supernatural big bad? 

We'll have to wait and see, but Cohen will hopefully have more to say about his MCU debut when this issue of Men's Fitness UK goes on sale later this week.

RUMOR: Marvel Studios' Plans For Mephisto Revealed, Along With Big Updates On Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, More
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios' Plans For Mephisto Revealed, Along With Big Updates On Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, More
IRONHEART: Marvel Studios Unveils New Official Look At Sacha Baron Cohen As Mephisto
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART: Marvel Studios Unveils New Official Look At Sacha Baron Cohen As Mephisto

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 7/24/2025, 5:57 AM
hair transplant, muscles, divorced... mid life crisis hitting hard
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 7/24/2025, 6:12 AM
@OgHerManM - mid life crisis suits him from the looks of it
noname
noname - 7/24/2025, 7:26 AM
@OgHerManM - Hair transplant? He's always had great hair.

But yeah, that divorce surprised me. Just goes to show the stats that women are the ones primarily destroying the family unit. That's why I could never take these apple eaters seriously.

Solipsism and disloyalty runs through the veins. If you even confide in a woman, you've just confided in 30 other people. The least loyal creatures on the planet. Snakes have more honour.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 7/24/2025, 6:49 AM
That's how we Brits do!!!
Can't keep us down for long!!

3 Things we don't care about.. This bitches... These haters.. And yesterday.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2025, 7:13 AM
I’m not sure why he needed to get ripped to play the Devil (unless he was already doing it for his own health which if so then I could understand) but oh well…

Anyway , he does look really good though and just shredded so kudos to him.

He was great as Mephisto in the Ironheart finale , perfectly charismatic yet sinister so hope we see more of him sooner then later!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder