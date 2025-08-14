PEACEMAKER Red-Band Trailer Features Gratuitous Violence, An Orgy, And A Lex Luthor Mention

HBO Max has released a red-band trailer for Peacemaker season 2, and it offers a much better idea of what to expect from the series ahead of its return to our screens next week.

Lex Luthor gets a mention, while we also see plenty of bloody violence; at one point, Eagly tears out someone's eyeball before delivering a severed finger to Christopher Smith. There's even an orgy scene, and some intriguing hints about the new world Peacemaker visits.

The social media and review embargo lifts tomorrow, and critics were given five of eight episodes in advance. We'll be sharing our verdict at 12pm ET/9am PT, and will let you know then whether DC Studios can keep its winning streak going after Creature Commandos and Superman.

James Gunn recently teased how Peacemaker season 2 ties into Superman. "You've seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of Peacemaker, and we see more about that technology in Superman," the filmmaker teased. "The QUC is the center of the story in Peacemaker season 2."

"We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season], [including] Isabela and Nathan and Sean, and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman," Gunn continued. "There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

That "really, really, really big cameo" is likely why the final few episodes have been held back, similar to what happened with season 1 when the Justice League's Aquaman and The Flash showed up.

Check out the new red-band trailer for Peacemaker season 2 in the players below.

This fight is even dirtier than the last one.



Season ✌️ of #Peacemaker premieres next Thursday, August 21 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/9oxMe6acPU — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 14, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Will Joel Kinnaman return as Rick Flag Jr.? You can find out here.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.