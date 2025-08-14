PEACEMAKER Red-Band Trailer Features Gratuitous Violence, An Orgy, And A Lex Luthor Mention

PEACEMAKER Red-Band Trailer Features Gratuitous Violence, An Orgy, And A Lex Luthor Mention

A new red-band trailer for Peacemaker season 2 has dropped, and it reveals a very different side to the DCU as we get a taste of the R-Rated madness to come when the former Task Force X member returns...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

HBO Max has released a red-band trailer for Peacemaker season 2, and it offers a much better idea of what to expect from the series ahead of its return to our screens next week. 

Lex Luthor gets a mention, while we also see plenty of bloody violence; at one point, Eagly tears out someone's eyeball before delivering a severed finger to Christopher Smith. There's even an orgy scene, and some intriguing hints about the new world Peacemaker visits. 

The social media and review embargo lifts tomorrow, and critics were given five of eight episodes in advance. We'll be sharing our verdict at 12pm ET/9am PT, and will let you know then whether DC Studios can keep its winning streak going after Creature Commandos and Superman

James Gunn recently teased how Peacemaker season 2 ties into Superman"You've seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of Peacemaker, and we see more about that technology in Superman," the filmmaker teased. "The QUC is the center of the story in Peacemaker season 2."

"We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season], [including] Isabela and Nathan and Sean, and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman," Gunn continued. "There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

That "really, really, really big cameo" is likely why the final few episodes have been held back, similar to what happened with season 1 when the Justice League's Aquaman and The Flash showed up. 

Check out the new red-band trailer for Peacemaker season 2 in the players below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. 

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Will Joel Kinnaman return as Rick Flag Jr.? You can find out here. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

James Gunn Gives Telling Response When Asked About A Possible PEACEMAKER Movie
Related:

James Gunn Gives Telling Response When Asked About A Possible PEACEMAKER Movie
PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Teases Season 2's Ties To Wider DCU; First Clip Pits Peacemaker vs. Peacemaker
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Teases Season 2's Ties To Wider DCU; First Clip Pits Peacemaker vs. Peacemaker

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 8/14/2025, 1:08 PM
Ooh another superhero show with an orgy...so edgy,so cool. Man, how do they come up with these cool and original ideas.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/14/2025, 1:11 PM
@RacialPowerman - i mean. There’s not that many to be fair.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/14/2025, 1:16 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Orgasmo?
RedFury
RedFury - 8/14/2025, 1:22 PM
@RacialPowerman - hate to break it to ya but orgies have been in film, tv, and literature for ages. Just because The Boys had orgies in it, doesn't mean their fraught for creativity in Peacemaker for also having an orgy.

By those standards we haven't had an original tale or idea since the 7 basic plot lines in literature were created.
noname
noname - 8/14/2025, 1:26 PM
@RacialPowerman - I have NO problem with Peacemaker and Lanterns being TV MA, my question, though, is if kids are trying to keep up with the new DC, they really can't, right? Again, no problem with the R ratings. Hell, I want Supergirl to be rated R, but you know...it is ultimately for kids, right?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/14/2025, 1:11 PM
Peace-meh-ker.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/14/2025, 1:19 PM
@JoshWilding - did you not like s1? I thought s1 was pretty great.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/14/2025, 1:21 PM
@McMurdo - Loved season 1. Season 2 review tomorrow.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/14/2025, 1:12 PM
Superman on digital this weekend. Then Peacemaker s2 on Thu. We eating good 👌
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/14/2025, 1:13 PM
and for the other lucky guys. NE zha 2 eng dub the next weekend. Me jealous 🥲
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/14/2025, 1:12 PM
"Please verify your age"
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/14/2025, 1:15 PM
Emilia Harcourt R.I.P. October 9, 2025
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/14/2025, 1:21 PM
@Lisa89 - want to bet on it? I say it wont happen. Just a friendly internet bet
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/14/2025, 1:25 PM
@Lisa89 - that... is oddly precise.

Do we need to worry about you.... again?
cubichy
cubichy - 8/14/2025, 1:18 PM
Its a travesty, he is not a superhero, its just The Boys for DC. Gunn better get his act together, he never should have put this turd in superman. The violence, gore, corny jokes and slapstick comedy may win some fans, but the majority are here for comic book hero's, Gunn needs to get back into the trinity and JL. Superman wasn't that good and will not even break 700 million, I wouldn't be celebrating with numbers like that. Instead of bring primary characters to the screen, he wastes time with a show that copies the Boys, they already did the orgy, and ignores all the great IP that DC has. DC is on a respirator and this turd will not change that!!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/14/2025, 1:23 PM
@cubichy - Dude, this is a tv series that wb needs to get more subscribers and at the same time expand the dcu. 2 birds in 1 stone.

Gunn has plans for the trinity and JL and it will be a slow and fun burn in the movies.

For now, a change of pace on tv is welcome imo
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/14/2025, 1:24 PM
@cubichy - you could just say "I don't like Peacemaker".

Less typing and more people will read it.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/14/2025, 1:26 PM
@cubichy - tl;dr
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/14/2025, 1:20 PM
Was that Sydney Happersen in there?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder