Supergirl TV Spot Delivers Epic Action As Hot Toys Teases Kara Zor-El And Lobo Action Figures

Supergirl TV Spot Delivers Epic Action As Hot Toys Teases Kara Zor-El And Lobo Action Figures

A new Supergirl TV spot features more Superman and some thrilling action shots. Hot Toys, meanwhile, has confirmed it will release highly realistic figures based on Kara Zor-El and Lobo.

News
By JoshWilding - May 25, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

With tickets for Supergirl now rumoured to go on sale tomorrow, another TV spot for the upcoming DCU movie has just dropped. Featuring a little more Superman and a lot more action, promos like these are going a long way in building excitement.

Those action scenes are mighty impressive, as are the shots of the titular hero flying into action. An argument could be made that, despite backdrops many fans have described as drab and colourless, Supergirl has the potential to top Superman in terms of fight choreography.

Cruella director Craig Gillespie is at the helm, and while this is his first big action blockbuster, the Woman of Tomorrow looks suitably formidable...

Hot Toys has also teased at least two upcoming 1/6th-scales figures for Supergirl. Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El is one, while Jason Momoa's Lobo is the other.

Logically, it's hard to imagine who else in the movie would get a figure, as neither Ruthye Marye Knoll nor Krem of the Yellow Hills seem likely. A Superman figure came out last year, so we likely won't get a new take on him from the Hong Kong-based company until next year, when Man of Tomorrow is released.

As for when we'll get the full reveals, it may be several weeks or a matter of days. Hot Toys has recently teased figures for The Punisher: One Last Kill's Frank Castle and Masters of the Universe's He-Man and Skeletor, none of which have been unveiled as of now. 

Back to Man of Tomorrow, and DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn was recently asked on Threads what's next for the DCU after that movie. He replied, "Well, Creature Commandos season 2 won't be long after. And more stuff as well shortly thereafter." 

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/25/2026, 11:19 AM
Hot Toys usually delivers but not including the Jackman head in their standard Wolverine was criminal
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2026, 11:39 AM
That was a great tv spot imo…

The action choreography atleast definitely looks better imo then Superman’s (the flying kick into Kara catching the spear was smooth AF!!).

Anyway , the movie seems good imo so looking forward to it!!.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/25/2026, 11:44 AM
@TheVisionary25 - agreed with the look of the action. I do wonder how Meg Donnelly would have been had she been cast as supergirl. To me, she has more of a look for supergirl. Time will tell, looking forward to this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2026, 11:45 AM
In regard to what comes after MOT for the DCU..

Obviously we got Creature Commandos S2 but I wouldn’t be surprised if we get the Jimmy Olsen true crime-esque show aswell next year since I think they are shooting it concurrently with MOT akin to Peacemaker S2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/25/2026, 11:48 AM
@epc1122 - I think she could have worked , atleast as a more classic Kara but Milly I think is nailing the attitude of this more jaded iteration.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/25/2026, 11:43 AM
"Well, Creature Commandos season 2 won't be long after. And more stuff as well shortly thereafter."

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Goddamn. It was the Golden Age of CBMs and it just [frick]ing died on the vine.

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