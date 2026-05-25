Supergirl TV Spot Delivers Epic Action As Hot Toys Teases Kara Zor-El And Lobo Action Figures

With tickets for Supergirl now rumoured to go on sale tomorrow, another TV spot for the upcoming DCU movie has just dropped. Featuring a little more Superman and a lot more action, promos like these are going a long way in building excitement.

Those action scenes are mighty impressive, as are the shots of the titular hero flying into action. An argument could be made that, despite backdrops many fans have described as drab and colourless, Supergirl has the potential to top Superman in terms of fight choreography.

Cruella director Craig Gillespie is at the helm, and while this is his first big action blockbuster, the Woman of Tomorrow looks suitably formidable...

Supergirl - TV Spot 4 pic.twitter.com/LIEKnMfEOP — The Beyond Reporter (@BeyondReporter_) May 25, 2026

Hot Toys has also teased at least two upcoming 1/6th-scales figures for Supergirl. Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El is one, while Jason Momoa's Lobo is the other.

Logically, it's hard to imagine who else in the movie would get a figure, as neither Ruthye Marye Knoll nor Krem of the Yellow Hills seem likely. A Superman figure came out last year, so we likely won't get a new take on him from the Hong Kong-based company until next year, when Man of Tomorrow is released.

As for when we'll get the full reveals, it may be several weeks or a matter of days. Hot Toys has recently teased figures for The Punisher: One Last Kill's Frank Castle and Masters of the Universe's He-Man and Skeletor, none of which have been unveiled as of now.

Back to Man of Tomorrow, and DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn was recently asked on Threads what's next for the DCU after that movie. He replied, "Well, Creature Commandos season 2 won't be long after. And more stuff as well shortly thereafter."

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.