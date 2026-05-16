Supergirl Character Posters Reveal New Look At Lobo And Redesigned Krem Of The Yellow Hills

Two new character posters for Supergirl have been released, putting the spotlight on Jason Momoa's Lobo and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills.

While the Scourge of the Cosmos looks like he's stepped straight off the page, Krem has little in common with his comic book counterpart. The villain would fit in well with Guardians of the Galaxy's Ravagers, and looks suitably menacing for this punk rock, grungier take on the Woman of Tomorrow.

Four more DC Comics variant covers featuring Supergirl-inspired artwork have also been revealed. They feature work by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Mitch Gerads, Lesley Leirix Li, and Simon Bisley.

There's been a lot of chatter on social media about Supergirl likely failing to gross more than $400 million worldwide. While a result like that risks the movie being considered a box office flop, it's far too soon to take numbers like this seriously.

For starters, tickets haven't gone on sale yet, and DC Studios hasn't given the movie its final marketing push. There's a lot of goodwill for the brand after last summer's Superman, and Warner Bros. will be hoping to recapture that magic next month.

Whether grumblings about Supergirl's bland colour palette and Krem's controversial redesign have reached regular moviegoers is hard to say. The biggest challenge for the Maid of Might will be facing Toy Story 5 during its second weekend in theaters.

"I'm super pumped. It felt just awesome [playing Lobo]. My first scene in [Supergirl] is like, 'I'm f*cking born to do this,'" Momoa previously said of returning to the DC Universe, not as Aquaman, but as The Main Man. "There's a lot of great actors that can do stuff, but once I go on that press tour, [you'll see] 'My first shot was this. Could you do this?'"

"I only know Lobo's in this one, and so we'll see what the future of all that holds. I would love for his own thing to be coming out," he later added.

Check out these new Supergirl character posters and comic book variant covers below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.