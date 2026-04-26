DCU Goes Cosmic As Supergirl Director Teases Massive ‘Off-World’ Scope And New Alien Languages

DCU Goes Cosmic As Supergirl Director Teases Massive ‘Off-World’ Scope And New Alien Languages

Director Craig Gillespie teases a massive cosmic scope for Supergirl, featuring five alien languages and a journey deep into the DCU galaxy.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 26, 2026 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The DC Universe's first foray into deep space won't be in HBO's Lanterns (streaming in August); it will be in Supergirl, and it seems that being a forerunner comes with an unexpected linguistic challenge.

In a recent interview with Fandango for Supergirl, director Craig Gillespie shared new details about the scope of Kara Zor-El’s upcoming solo film, hinting at a much larger and more ambitious cosmic story than many anticipated.

"Maybe I'm not supposed to say this but almost the entire movie happens offworld," said Gillespie when asked to tease how Supergirl will be different from the DCU projects that have been released previously.  He added, "They're away from Metropolis, so that was both amazing and daunting because we had to create a whole universe. There are five languages in this film."

Turning to Milly Alcock, he remarked, "You had to learn multiple languages that don't exist. She had incredibly emotional scenes to do in different languages, in fake languages, which were, again to your talent - to be able to emote like that in a language that doesn't exist. And then pages of intense scenes with her parents, not to give too much away, that was amazing. So five worlds, five different languages, probably 50-60 different aliens to come along in this thing."

While first revealing the Supergirl film, DCU co-chair James Gunn  previously stated, "We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life."

As most DC fans are already aware, the upcoming film draws heavy inspiration from writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely’s acclaimed 2021 Supergirl comic run, later collected in the trade paperback (TPB) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl, the second DCU film to hit theaters, is directed by Craig Gillespie-directed and finds Milly Alcock's  Kara Zor-El / Supergirl following up on her humorous cameo in Superman, alongside a supporting cast that also includes Eve Ridley as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. 

Jason Momoa also appears as the infamous badboy space mercenary, Lobo.

The script was penned by Ana Nogueira, who was also writing/developing a Teen Titans movie before pivoting to Wonder Woman for DC Studios

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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Kozmik
Kozmik - 4/26/2026, 3:55 PM
Yeah, it's almost as Supergirl is a guardian of the galaxy or something.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/26/2026, 4:02 PM
@Kozmik - I feel like with a few script rewrites, THIS FILM would have been a much better "Lanters" flick than that series. Swap out Kara for GL, and we're off.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 4:29 PM
@Kozmik - Isn’t that what she was in book itself ?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/26/2026, 6:07 PM
@Kozmik - People like to pretend this is a slam, but those movies made billions and were universally beloved by all. lol
karazorel
karazorel - 4/26/2026, 3:59 PM
Well that’s very true to the comic where Supergirl and Ruthye travel half the universe. Shows how dedicated Milly was in the role as the Girl of Steel learning numerous made up Alien languages for the movie.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/26/2026, 3:59 PM
Hope Off-World looks amazing! Really good chance to let that creative flag fly!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 4:20 PM
@BlackStar25 - hope so too

Right now it’s got a very GOTG vibe but we also haven’t seen much of the world itself so I wish they have gotten creative with it such as different alien designs etc.
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/26/2026, 4:05 PM
If only the movie didn’t look so run-of-the-mill
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 4:30 PM
@GrandRegent - that’s how I felt after book
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/26/2026, 6:08 PM
@GrandRegent - He says with an 'INVINCIBLE' avi. lol
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 4/26/2026, 4:16 PM
Feels like a lost Volume of Gunn’s GotG. I’m not sure if in the end that’ll be a good or bad thing for this film.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 4:31 PM
@TheExile117 - may as well say about book to that’s what happens travel planet in space other stuff
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 4/26/2026, 4:48 PM
@dragon316 - Not so much from the story which I know and understand the similarities. But just from a visual aesthetic color style perspective they are disturbingly close to each other. I do wonder if they took a different visual production direction if it would help this thing standout a bit.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/26/2026, 5:18 PM
@TheExile117 - I wonder if she will have sensitive nipples... 🤔
Deadinside
Deadinside - 4/26/2026, 7:02 PM
@Feralwookiee -
😁 One can only hope...! ☮️😜
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/26/2026, 4:18 PM
See you [frick]ers soon.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 4:32 PM
Unimpressed by book it was boring no real threat of villain depends how much close this movie is to book I’m not to excited to about movie except for lobo parts had pick boring book make supergirl movie on
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 4:34 PM
@dragon316 - I will see movie give it chance give proper review how I feel about movie maybe be better than boring fantastic four movie movie was and is based on sue alone whole attention on her alone both other members of team
RolandD
RolandD - 4/26/2026, 4:33 PM
GOTG is a mostly beloved series of movies so people say this like it’s a bad thing. Other than the fact that it’s off earth on different planets, and there are aliens, I don’t see the comparison that much but we will see when the movie comes out.

#DCAlliance
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 5:35 PM
@RolandD - agreed

I get that they feel it looks too similar to the aesthetic of those films but it’s Gunn’s universe since he’s the creative head and just perhaps how he wants space to look in these films which may not be to everyone’s liking which is fine too
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/26/2026, 5:07 PM
Hoping this is good despite so far not looking nearly as epic in scope as the source material.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 5:26 PM
Sounds really cool , I hope we get to see & experience all these languages and aliens on screen!!.

Also it seems like Kara will speak Kryptonian in the scenes with her parents which I appreciate since I always like when characters whose native languages aren’t English speak in that to each other on screen.

Anyway , the movie seems good so looking forward to it!!.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/26/2026, 5:49 PM
User Comment Image
PS118
PS118 - 4/26/2026, 7:03 PM
Excited for it.
#dcalliance

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