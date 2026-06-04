Supergirl Will See Milly Alcock's Kara Drop The DCU's First PG-13 F-Bomb

Between Creature Commandos and Peacemaker season 2, the DCU has already featured its share of profanity, but it seems Supergirl will be the first PG-13 DCU project to include an F-bomb.

According to /Film's set visit report, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) will say "f*ck" at least once (realistically, they'll only get away with one) in the movie.

"How many times? We'll see," said Executive Vice President of Production at DC Studios. "Obviously, this is a PG-13 movie, so it's limited when it comes to ratings, but we have been being like, 'Is this her f**k? Is this her f**k?'"

"We have different options," she added. "I think there's one that's special in Craig's heart, but we are having a lot of fun with it. You know, we're definitely pushing the envelope, and then of course, there are other swear words that are less regulated, but again, we don't want to overdo it."

PG-13 movies are technically allowed to use a single F-bomb as per MPAA guidelines, but studios rarely take advantage. Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 famously includes the MCU's first big-screen F-word in 2023, but Kevin Feige has indicated that it's not something they plan to make a habit of.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”