X-Men: Marvel Studios Reboot Reportedly Casts Star Wars Actor Adam Driver As MCU's Magneto

X-Men: Marvel Studios Reboot Reportedly Casts Star Wars Actor Adam Driver As MCU's Magneto

According to a bombshell new rumour, Marvel Studios is eyeing Star Wars actor Adam Driver for the role of Magneto in Jake Schreier's highly anticipated reboot of the X-Men franchise.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

It appears Marvel Studios and X-Men director Jake Schreier have found the MCU's Magneto in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver.

@MyTimeToShineH was first to break the news of Driver being cast as a villain in X-Men, which has since been corroborated by former Nexus Point News writer @ApocHorseman. However, he added to the report by claiming that the actor has signed up to play the Master of Magnetism.

There's been some chatter about the X-Men cast being revealed at next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, so more casting news may be imminent.

If Driver is playing Magneto, it seems fair to say that the studio has chosen well. The actor is no stranger to playing villains, and at 42, he'll bring a little more youthful energy to the role, like Michael Fassbender before him. This would also line up with reports that the X-Men will be teenagers or in their early 20s in the MCU.

Driver was previously reported to be in talks to play Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The role ultimately went to Pedro Pascal.

It's been rumoured on multiple occasions that Mister Sinister will be the big bad of the new X-Men franchise, but that doesn't mean there isn't still room for Magneto. What he'll bring to the movie remains to be seen. There are also unverified rumblings that Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Grotesquerie) is being eyed for Cyclops.

Driver has quietly built one of Hollywood's most impressive résumés over the past decade. After a breakout role as Adam Sackler in HBO's Girls, the actor became a household name when he was cast as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Since then, Driver has earned two Academy Award nominations for BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. In the past, he's earned widespread acclaim for performances in movies like House of GucciInside Llewyn DavisThe Last Duel, and Ferrari.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963's X-Men #1, Magneto is widely regarded as one of Marvel's greatest villains. A Holocaust survivor, Magneto possesses the Omega-level mutant ability to manipulate magnetic fields. While he has often clashed with Charles Xavier and the X-Men over his belief that mutants should rule rather than coexist with humanity, Magneto has, in recent years, become a hero and joined the X-Men.

Magneto was previously portrayed by Sir Ian McKellen in 2000's X-Men. He later reprised the role in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and this December's Avengers: Doomsday. Michael Fassbender later took over as a younger version of Erik Lehnsherr in X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix.

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is expected to be released in 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/13/2026, 4:17 PM
[frick]ing A ! Huge if true!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2026, 4:19 PM
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good actor butt em ears are not gonna fit into that helmet
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/13/2026, 4:45 PM
@harryba11zack -

No problem with Kylo Ren's helmet.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/13/2026, 4:20 PM
Are we going to get to the point where we retcon Magneto to be immortal to keep his WWII origin?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/13/2026, 4:23 PM
@InfinitePunches - I believe that it'll be part of his mutation to age slower. They still have to dye his hair
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/13/2026, 4:28 PM
@InfinitePunches - they could just say that he was imprisoned and put on ice for all em years, bucky style
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/13/2026, 4:33 PM
@InfinitePunches - Honestly, he has one of the greatest origins in comic book history. They must keep it intact. A secondary mutation that dramatically slows his aging is the only way to do it
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/13/2026, 4:34 PM
@harryba11zack - A great fix. And. Bucky already establishes that as a thing.
Unclebelvis
Unclebelvis - 7/13/2026, 5:13 PM
@InfinitePunches - Well if there are "incursions" like we expect, then who's to say HIS holocaust didn't happen in like 1997? He came from a universe where a WWII-type event happened far more recently.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/13/2026, 4:22 PM
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That would be great casting if true though
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/13/2026, 4:30 PM
@Wahhvacado - You want Magneto to be an emotionally unstable man-child cosplayer?
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Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/13/2026, 4:37 PM
@soberchimera - I want an actor who can put a lot of depth into his performances and isn't defined by one role.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/13/2026, 4:47 PM
@soberchimera - you know the guy has played other parts than kylo ten, yes?
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/13/2026, 4:22 PM
I hope we at least get to see Fassbender in Secret Wars, but I’m not hating this casting one bit! If true, I think it could be really good!
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/13/2026, 4:24 PM
Would be surprised if this is true
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/13/2026, 4:28 PM
From controlling the mystic forces to controlling electromagnetic forces.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/13/2026, 4:28 PM
Another brilliant casting move Disney, just keep shifting actors from Star Wars to Marvel, that worked out splendidly with Pedro Pascal…
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/13/2026, 4:39 PM
@soberchimera - youre really comparing Adam with Pedro?🤣🤣
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2026, 4:31 PM
I am actually...NOT on board with this casting. If I were casting Adam Driver in the MCU, I would cast him as Moon Dark in a future Ghost Rider franchise. I don't really get a Magneto vibes from him.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2026, 4:46 PM
Moondark

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Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/13/2026, 4:32 PM
So Kylo Ren
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/13/2026, 4:34 PM
The ultimate Magneto would have been Richard Mulligan from around 1985
Deadinside
Deadinside - 7/13/2026, 4:50 PM
@ProfessorWhy -
Now, I can't un-see this image...! ☮️👍
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/13/2026, 4:36 PM
Oh man, MCU X-men is gonna absolutely murder if they let Adam Driver take center stage.

The nerds on here complaining that he's a poor choice have no clue what they're talking about. This is the best possible casting the MCU has done since Endgame.

Bravo!
MrKayDeeBee
MrKayDeeBee - 7/13/2026, 4:38 PM
Inspired casting, but will his nose fit in the helmet though?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/13/2026, 4:44 PM
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1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/13/2026, 4:45 PM
I was hoping they would rest Magneto for a couple of films to give other villains room to breath, maybe they can put him in Genosha to establish a different status quo for him before he gets more outwardly villainous. Let him be a bit part for a couple of films while other like Mr Sinister, Omega Red or Trask/Sentinels take center stage.
Super12
Super12 - 7/13/2026, 4:48 PM
Amazing actor. Excellent casting. It'll be interesting to see what direction they go with him being so young.
MCUpurist85
MCUpurist85 - 7/13/2026, 5:10 PM
Give this man a helmet.
Also, insert the MORE! meme here plz
hue66
hue66 - 7/13/2026, 5:13 PM
Good actor for the part. Just doesn't look the part.

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