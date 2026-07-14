X-Men Reboot Fan Art Imagines What Adam Driver Will Look Like As The MCU's Magneto

X-Men Reboot Fan Art Imagines What Adam Driver Will Look Like As The MCU's Magneto

Two new pieces of X-Men fan art imagine what Star Wars actor Adam Driver will look like as the MCU's Magneto, a role he's rumoured to have signed up for in Jake Schreier's upcoming reboot.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Yesterday evening, the news broke that Star Wars actor Adam Driver has reportedly joined the cast of Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot as Magneto. The trades have yet to chime in, but the rumour was shared by two largely reliable scoopers on X.

Depending on who you ask, it's either inspired casting or a disappointing choice of actor to bring Magneto back to theaters after Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender previously played the character. However, the response has been largely positive.

There have been some grumblings about Marvel Studios not choosing a Jewish actor to play Erik Lehnsherr, but neither of Driver's predecessors had that background. It's also unlikely that this version of Magneto will be a Holocaust survivor, given that the reboot is expected to be set in the present day.

In some newly shared fan art, we get an idea of what Driver could look like as the MCU's Magneto. Given that Disney let him down by scrapping plans for The Hunt for Ben Solo, it's a little surprising that the actor was willing to work with the studio. Of course, Marvel Studios works largely independently of the House of Mouse, and this role must have sounded particularly compelling to Driver.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963's X-Men #1, Magneto is widely regarded as one of Marvel's greatest villains. A Holocaust survivor, Magneto possesses the Omega-level mutant ability to manipulate magnetic fields.

While he has often clashed with Charles Xavier and the X-Men over his belief that mutants should rule rather than coexist with humanity, Magneto has, in recent years, become a hero and joined the X-Men. With Mister Sinister rumoured to be the reboot's big bad, it's unknown what role the Master of Magnetism will play in the story.

Filmmaker Jake Schreier has pointed to Chris Claremont as a key source of inspiration, and we can likely expect a similar vibe to his Uncanny X-Men relaunch. In 1975, it put characters like Colossus, Storm, and Nightcrawler front and centre alongside familiar faces, such as Cyclops and Wolverine. 

It's previously been reported that the movie will feature a lineup similar to X-Men '97, though there's also chatter about us getting the original five "First Class" mutants. That may ultimately hinge on whether we're getting a teenage team or a pre-established group of heroes.

You can check out this Magneto fan art in the Instagram posts below (as an aside, neither artist uses generative AI in their work as far as we're aware).

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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InJustWeTrustTHF
InJustWeTrustTHF - 7/14/2026, 2:42 PM
The schnoz is KILLING me, Smalls.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/14/2026, 3:08 PM
@InJustWeTrustTHF - The Holohoax, mathematically impossible and no one puts a wood door on a cyanide gas chamber. Repeat a lie often enough and people believe it.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/14/2026, 3:47 PM
@captainwalker -

May you perish before your mother's eyes, so that the last thing you see on this earth will be her smile, finally ridding herself of your burden.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 7/14/2026, 4:09 PM
@TemporarilyHere - I swear these mother[frick]ers anytime I log into this hellhole of a site:
ferf
ferf - 7/14/2026, 2:42 PM
These are pretty awful
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/14/2026, 2:43 PM
Uninspired casting
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/14/2026, 2:45 PM
Horrendous LOL
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 7/14/2026, 2:47 PM
This makes me not want Adam Driver for this. Haha. I was on board but the helmet and villain role… I just keep thinking “oh yeah, he played Kilo Ren”…. I know very different characters. One is a bratty,emo, Hot Topic, man(I’m roughly generalizing… I liked Kilo REN) and Magneto is a staid and confident strong force with super intelligence. Adam could play that well.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/14/2026, 2:48 PM
That’s Kylo Ren.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/14/2026, 2:50 PM
AI is a reality now so I think "fan art" could be a bit better, no?
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 7/14/2026, 3:00 PM
Adam Driver is one of the best actors working today. He wouldn't have been my choice, but I have no doubt whatsoever he will be excellent.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 7/14/2026, 3:01 PM
bosslogic...

User Comment Image
AgentSmith
AgentSmith - 7/14/2026, 3:03 PM
I think if we did away with the silver hair, it would lead to better results. He isn't that old to be a true silver mane...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/14/2026, 3:06 PM
Not every good actor is a fit for every role. I think you definitely cast someone like Driver in the MCU or X-Men if you can, but I just don't see Magneto being the right choice for him.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/14/2026, 3:09 PM
God this is really ugly artwork.

Anyway, I expect Marvel won't adapt Magneto yet. They'll use Mister Sinister first.

They'll be stuck wondering how to tackle the notion of Magneto's history in a film set in a time when Magneto would functionally be unable to have been around.

• Is he going to be a survivor of the camps and some level of slow aging will be added to his super powers, how would they do this while factoring in Xavier?
• Is he going to be tied to a new tragedy in history, if so which one?
• Will he just show up with the number on his arm and make vague references despite it not being possible in the timeline the new film is set?

It's a complicated aspect once you start setting X-Men further and further into modern day.
grif
grif - 7/14/2026, 3:20 PM
trash ass fan casting

shit fan art

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