Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Details On Movie's "Controversial" Ending May Have Been Revealed - Spoilers

We've been hearing that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ending will likely prove to be highly divisive for a while now, but there have been conflicting reports about what will actually occur in the final act of this latest solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler that could potentially polarize the fanbase.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Rumors initially circulated that Peter Parker would be killed off (the expectation was that he would return for Avengers: Secret Wars, along with the rest of the heroes who will fall to Doctor Doom in Doomsday). It seems this may have been the original plan, but if these latest details turn out to be accurate, Brand New Day's ending will be viewed as "controversial" for a very different reason.

According to MTTSH, Spidey survives - there's no Venom Symbiote, no MJ mourning Peter in a graveyard, and no recreation of the Kraven's Last Hunt panel with the Webhead climbing out of a grave - and the end of the movie sees Parker and Ned Leeds doing their signature handshake. Ned's "muscle memory" kicks in, and he realizes that Peter is Spider-Man.

If this really is how Brand New Day ends, we can only assume that Sony Pictures tested the original, more depressing denouement and decided to make some significant changes after receiving negative feedback.

This is just one rumor relating to the ending of the film out there, so best not to put too much stock in these details for now. At any rate, we only have a couple of weeks to go before we find out for ourselves.

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

This would obviously be a huge win for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and superhero cinema in general. The MCU has been crying out for a big Deadpool and Wolverine-sized hit, and the recent Supergirl proved to be a critical and commercial disaster for DC Studios.

You can have another look at the new Brand New Day TV spot with more footage of Spidey taking on the Hulk below.

New spot for Spider-Man Brand New Day with new footage https://t.co/iQz5rtq94B — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) July 10, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.