Minions & Monsters Falls Short Of Expectations At U.S. Box Office As Supergirl Drops To Fourth Place

Minions & Monsters Falls Short Of Expectations At U.S. Box Office As Supergirl Drops To Fourth Place

Minions & Monsters isn't finding quite the same level of success as its predecessors at the North American box office this Independence Day weekend, while things still look bleak for Supergirl.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: Deadline

Following Toy Story 5's record-breaking opening last month, another long-running animated franchise, Illumination's Minions & Monsters, is falling short of expectations at the North American box office. 

The movie is eyeing a 5-day $63.5 million start, which is a far cry from its expected $80 million debut.

The long Independence Day weekend is always a bit of a box office anomaly, and the latest Minions movie is on track for a so-so $38.5 million 3-day haul. This marks both the lowest 5-day and 3-day debut for a movie in the Minions or Despicable Me franchises, suggesting the novelty might be wearing off with these characters.

This marks the third time Illumination has opened one of these movies over the July 4 weekend. However, 2013's Despicable Me 2 ($143 million), 2024's Despicable Me 4 ($122.6 million), and 2022's Minions: The Rise of Gru ($123 million) all performed considerably better. 

Back to Toy Story 5, it moves to second place with an estimated $30 million 3-day weekend, taking its domestic cume to $365.3 million by Sunday. In third place is Angel Studios' Young Washington, which is beating expectations with a projected $16 million to $17 million weekend. 

Then, in fourth, we have DC Studios' Supergirl. Things are not looking up for the movie, which will gross $10 million this weekend, a colossal 73% drop from its opening. That's not as bad as Joker: Folie à Deux's 81% decline, but it is in the same ballpark as The Flash, which stumbled at the box office, despite James Gunn's promise that it was among the greatest movies ever made. 

By Sunday, it will have reached $48.8 million in the U.S., making it one of the biggest superhero movie box office flops in recent memory. At a time when superheroes are no longer untouchable in theaters, blockbusters like this and Captain America: Brave New World do the genre no favours.

Rounding out the top five is Disclosure Day, with an estimated $5.6 million weekend for a running cume by Sunday of $104.8 million.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in one of our reviews.

In another, ComicBookMovie.com owner Nate Best had a different take, writing, "For me, it's a 7 out of 10. Call it a 6 if you want me to be stricter, and fair warning, I'm an easy grader. The only superhero movie I've ever genuinely wanted to walk out of was Thor: Love and Thunder, and Supergirl isn't remotely in that conversation. It's a fun comic-book movie, and some nights that's exactly enough."

What are you heading to theaters to watch this July 4 weekend?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/4/2026, 6:40 AM


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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/4/2026, 6:43 AM
@harryba11zack - Zack Snyder, Man of Steel

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/4/2026, 6:55 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image

...
Sector7
Sector7 - 7/4/2026, 7:14 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -
So...
You Wanted to See Summer Movie To End Early, Huh?
Well...
You're Welcome to it,
So Feel free To Salvage What's Left Of It
& Happy 4th Of July.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/4/2026, 6:48 AM
Supergirl was in last place before production wrapped.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 7/4/2026, 7:12 AM
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TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 7/4/2026, 7:14 AM

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dragon316
dragon316 - 7/4/2026, 7:33 AM
If minions does not make profit what lazy excuse should we call it minion fatigue sequel fatigue not enough little kids and fans support. Minions make it successful not enough goood reviews movie scores rotten tomatoes critics , minions and toystory are close competition to each other be good success no matter what guess sequels losing it same could be shrek toystory got lucky
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/4/2026, 7:34 AM
@dragon316 - sucks for supergirl movie definalty made krem equal opponent to supergirl unlike crappy book version
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/4/2026, 7:36 AM
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ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/4/2026, 7:40 AM
Gunn is DONE! David Ellison wants BIG, EPIC, ZACK SNYDER STYLE DC MOVIES says Robert Burnette!!😂😂
LET COPE-A-MANIA BEGIN!😂😂😂😂 #SnyderBrosWasRight #GunnShillsDontSupportGunn😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/4/2026, 7:47 AM
The SMOKE SCREEN has been lifted from Gunns DCU. Critics gave his Superman 2025 "BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT" that it will be good...eventually. But after Peacemaker & Supergirl ppl recognize what Gunns doing & they DO NOT LIKE IT For DC. Goofy shit might work for Marvel but when you dont take The DC characters seriously then NOBODY WILL!!!! Gunns DC take is a joke & his characters are jokes also. Zack Snyder is on a Dark Knight Story Telling Tour with FRANK MILLER fan favorite author. Thats a man who takes his characters seriously. David Ellison will hire Zack for 2 or 3 movies & Gunn Shills...the 1 or 2 that will show their faces will succumb to COPE-A-MANIA!🤣
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/4/2026, 7:50 AM
Even this site has been SHILLING for Gunn & spreading propaganda about Snyder & the ppl that love his work, NOW their with the Snyder Bros, like John Campea & Robert Burnette😂😂

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