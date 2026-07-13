Digger: See Tom Cruise Like You've Never Seen Him Before In Jaw-Dropping First Trailer

Digger: See Tom Cruise Like You've Never Seen Him Before In Jaw-Dropping First Trailer

After a few teases, Tom Cruise has finally debuted the official trailer for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's highly anticipated Digger, offering a jaw-dropping first look at the global superstar in action!

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By RohanPatel - Jul 13, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Action

Following an early preview at CinemaCon earlier this year and a brief teaser yesterday, Tom Cruise has finally debuted the first official trailer and poster for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's highly anticipated Digger. The film will see the global megastar don an unrecognizable new look as he races to save the world from global catastrophe.

As previously reported, the new Digger trailer will be attached to IMAX screenings of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey starting this weekend. Make sure to arrive early if you want an advance look at how this incoming blockbuster shapes up on the biggest screen imaginable.

While most plot details remain under wraps, Warner Bros. and Legendary have dubbed the film a "comedy of catastrophic proportions" from four-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The story follows Digger Rockwell (Tom Cruise), the most powerful man in the world, who tries to prove he is humanity’s savior before his own disaster destroys everything.

During a trailer launch event yesterday on the Warner Bros. lot, Cruise described what drew him to the role: “Alejandro took several days during which he was just reading the script to me and I’m listening to everything that’s in his mind, so that I can understand that, and then I know how to contribute to it, and bring that collaboration together.

He also previously teased at CinemaCon, "This kind of movie is why I wanted to make movies… I have to say, it took 40 years for me to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell." He expressed further excitement about finally getting the opportunity to work with Iñárritu, adding, "His voice in cinema is extraordinary, and I'm so honored to work with you and inspired by what you create, my friend."

Iñárritu returned the praise: "We know that he is fearless—the stunts, the planes, the jumps—but I have to say, embodying this character, I think this is another kind of fearless."

In addition to Tom Cruise, the impressive supporting cast features Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall; The Zone of Interest), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski; 10 Cloverfield Lane), Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man; Call Me by Your Name), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog; Killers of the Flower Moon), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me; The Portable Door), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal; Nightcrawler), Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon; Mothering Sunday), Robert John Burke (RoboCop 3; Thinner), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim; The Dark Knight Rises), and Pip Torrens (The Crown; Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

We last saw Maverick in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which marked his final appearance as Ethan Hunt in his blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise. The film grossed nearly $600 million globally.

It's still up in the air what Cruise has planned for after Digger, but he's been rumored for a variety of projects, including Top Gun 3 and several projects with frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie. Among what's in the running are an original action-thriller film with franchise potential, an original song-and-dance musical, and a film centered around Cruise's breakout Tropic Thunder character, Les Grossman.

Digger hits theaters on October 2!

Watch the official trailer below:

image host

Digg or die. DIGGER. Only in theaters October 2. #DiggerMovie

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/13/2026, 10:02 AM
"Jaw dropping" has lost its meaning on this site, lolz
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/13/2026, 10:31 AM
@vectorsigma - as have a plethora of other words with actual meaning.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/13/2026, 10:02 AM
Groundbreaking cinema
GComix85
GComix85 - 7/13/2026, 10:04 AM
Meh. My jaw remains undropped.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 7/13/2026, 10:05 AM
im convinced thats tom cruise natural without make up or extras
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 10:10 AM
HEAVY "Dr. Strangelove" vibes.
I can dig it.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/13/2026, 10:39 AM
@BiffDitko - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/13/2026, 10:15 AM

I'm sure I'll see this.....eventually.

Maybe.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2026, 10:15 AM
Seems like it is really quirky!

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/13/2026, 10:15 AM
This isn’t what I was expecting( I actually don’t know what I was expecting) but this looks damn interesting.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/13/2026, 10:16 AM

I'm sure I'll see this........ eventually.

Maybe.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/13/2026, 10:17 AM
I get now why they kept his appearance under wraps. As said above before me - they beat me to it - definitely has a Dr. Strangelove tone to it; or even the Adam McKay movie from a short way back, Don't Look Up.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 10:37 AM
@IAmAHoot -
"Don't Look Up" doesn't get mentioned enough, great film.
Although nothing will ever get better than "The Coca-cola machine" scene from "Dr. Strangelove" 🤣
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/13/2026, 10:29 AM
He REALLY wants that Oscar
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/13/2026, 10:30 AM
It looks.. Different. In a great way of course. One day the world will come to appreciate Tom Cruise. I just hope it’s before his death.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/13/2026, 10:32 AM
someone in the media is getting fired when they have a accidental slip with this title. they gonna be sweating bullets trying to not to freudian slip
PeoplecheeseJr
PeoplecheeseJr - 7/13/2026, 10:34 AM
I have a feeling this will be Alejandro’s Mickey 17
Starlight
Starlight - 7/13/2026, 10:37 AM
Wha... what is this?????....
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/13/2026, 10:40 AM
Imagine what Michael Keaton would have done in that role.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/13/2026, 10:45 AM
The Academy when they see a well-known actor in heavy makeup:
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 7/13/2026, 10:58 AM
Well It has me puzzled, that's for sure.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2026, 11:02 AM
That seems kinda interesting imo…

It feels like Innaritu and Cruise doing their own Dr Strangelove imo.

User Comment Image

Anyway , it will be interesting to see how this does since it seems like pre-pandemic that this would be rather niche but who knows in this current box office climate huh?.

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