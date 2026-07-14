Avengers: Doomsday A "Mess"? Latest Problems In The Editing Room Rumors Explained

It's been a long six months for MCU fans eager for more Avengers: Doomsday content. Four teasers played in front of Avatar Fire and Ash in December and January, and while we've been able to share promo art and the odd leaked clip, it wasn't until this past weekend that we finally got something official.

The first full trailer is expected to be released during next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, while we'll likely get something—a poster, perhaps—when tickets go on sale this Monday.

In the meantime, a report from World of Reel claims to shed additional light on claims from John Campea that Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers were struggling to "[find] the movie in the edit." Should we be worried, or is this just part of the process with a blockbuster that boasts a massive ensemble?

"A few months ago, I was told by a top source of mine—the same one who told me the Blade movie had been scrapped—that 'Avengers: Doomsday' was a 'mess,'" the site notes, "which had led some people internally at Marvel to wonder whether it would make its intended December 18, 2026, release date."

Expanding on Campea's comments, the report adds, "My source tells me there is indeed 'friction' in the editing room, but that 'they’ll figure it out,' and any doubt about making that December 18 release date has evaporated."

Avengers: Doomsday started filming without a finished script and, not unlike Avengers: Infinity War, is essentially half a story before the Multiverse Saga wraps up with Avengers: Secret Wars next December. Still, it's become the norm for Marvel Studios to essentially write a movie as it goes, ultimately figuring it out in the edit and with reshoots.

Sometimes that pays off, and sometimes it doesn't, but it seems far too soon to start worrying about Avengers: Doomsday based on these vague rumblings.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.