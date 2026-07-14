Avengers: Doomsday A "Mess"? Latest Problems In The Editing Room Rumors Explained

Avengers: Doomsday A &quot;Mess&quot;? Latest Problems In The Editing Room Rumors Explained

With a new rumour suggesting that Avengers: Doomsday is a "mess," we're taking a deep dive into the claim and what it really means for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: World of Reel

It's been a long six months for MCU fans eager for more Avengers: Doomsday content. Four teasers played in front of Avatar Fire and Ash in December and January, and while we've been able to share promo art and the odd leaked clip, it wasn't until this past weekend that we finally got something official.

The first full trailer is expected to be released during next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, while we'll likely get something—a poster, perhaps—when tickets go on sale this Monday.

In the meantime, a report from World of Reel claims to shed additional light on claims from John Campea that Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers were struggling to "[find] the movie in the edit." Should we be worried, or is this just part of the process with a blockbuster that boasts a massive ensemble?

"A few months ago, I was told by a top source of mine—the same one who told me the Blade movie had been scrapped—that 'Avengers: Doomsday' was a 'mess,'" the site notes, "which had led some people internally at Marvel to wonder whether it would make its intended December 18, 2026, release date."

Expanding on Campea's comments, the report adds, "My source tells me there is indeed 'friction' in the editing room, but that 'they’ll figure it out,' and any doubt about making that December 18 release date has evaporated."

Avengers: Doomsday started filming without a finished script and, not unlike Avengers: Infinity War, is essentially half a story before the Multiverse Saga wraps up with Avengers: Secret Wars next December. Still, it's become the norm for Marvel Studios to essentially write a movie as it goes, ultimately figuring it out in the edit and with reshoots. 

Sometimes that pays off, and sometimes it doesn't, but it seems far too soon to start worrying about Avengers: Doomsday based on these vague rumblings. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Irregular
Irregular - 7/14/2026, 12:47 PM
I'm pretty sure the MCU multiverse, a story that is a very mixed bag because of it being convoluted...is also the same problem with Doomsday...
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/14/2026, 12:48 PM
Campea if you are reading this you are a nonce
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2026, 12:51 PM
top that marvel
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/14/2026, 12:54 PM
"Avengers: Doomsday started filming without a finished script and, not unlike Avengers: Infinity War, is essentially half a story"

I need someone in the industry to explain how this is ever an option. Isn't it cheaper, less stressful, more secure, more quality-control... to have a script before filming and scheduling begins?
Also can that person explain how starting a trilogy without having an over arching plan should ever be allowed (star wars eps 7-9)


If nobody can answer this ill see what AI says
Vigor
Vigor - 7/14/2026, 12:56 PM
@Vigor - AI answered and made sense of it but it doesnt explain why anyone with a rational brain (and the poweer and influence to do so) hasn't curbed these practices:


https://copilot.microsoft.com/shares/8jMvCb7vAxsXyGdnWLsH6
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/14/2026, 1:01 PM
@Vigor - It is but studios are incompetent. In both cases, neither studio knew where they wanted to go and Marvel essentially took part of the concepts of the last few phases, mixed in their newest franchises, and are attempting to tell a story about a villain they haven't properly built up.

If you notice, Doomsday features everyone who had a movie. Shang Chi, BP2, Cap4, FF, TB, etc. Thats why some of the OGs are missing. The Fox X-men are nostalgia bait but the team is oddly assembled. Their movies failed, their narrative fell apart and Majors got in trouble. So the Russo's are literally making it up.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/14/2026, 1:01 PM
Campea also said that this rumour that he posted was also a total nothing burger.

But hey, let's only post the one rumour to drum up some clicks.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/14/2026, 1:05 PM
Well the actors said they were literally filming generic scenes with no one and the studio was going to make up something later so...
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Sominan
Sominan - 7/14/2026, 1:06 PM
It's gonna disappoint. We've already reached the highpoint of the MCU
zephyrrr
zephyrrr - 7/14/2026, 1:07 PM
If the plot leak on Doomsday is true, this is not going to go well no matter what they do with the edit...

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