Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom, Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, And Loki

Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom, Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, And Loki

We've seen Avengers: Doomsday's leads in promo art, and few of them have even shown up in teaser trailers, but this officially unveiled concept art reveals our best look yet at the movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2026 01:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios is currently at the Shanghai Expo in China, and we have the first officially released concept art from Avengers: Doomsday for you today.

By now, we've seen many of these characters in various pieces of stylised, leaked promo art. However, this artwork showcases not just Doctor Doom but the heroes who will assemble to fight him.

We have the New Avengers (Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky, Ghost, U.S. Agent, and Bob), Thor, Ant-Man, Steve Rogers, the X-Men (Cyclops, Gambit, Mystique, Beast, Magneto, and Professor X), the Fantastic Four (Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch), along with a team we're assuming is Sam Wilson/Captain America's Avengers.

As of now, that only consists of The Falcon, Shang-Chi, Shuri/Black Panther, and King M'Baku. Make sure you look closely under Doctor Doom, but you'll spot Loki still powering the Multiverse.

In terms of the characters we haven't seen in promo art before now, Ant-Man and Loki are the main ones. However, their inclusion may be confirmation that their respective roles in Avengers: Doomsday will be pivotal. 

According to X user @QiaoPM, who shared the photo, "During the Q&A session on site, Kevin Feige stated that Yelena would have a significant role, that he called RDJ to play Doctor Doom, and mentioned that after Secret Wars, mutants will appear."

Check out this new Avengers: Doomsday concept art below. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/11/2026, 1:46 AM
This is the first news we got regarding Ant-Man. Didn't expect him to be in it. He must be on Sam's Avengers team.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/11/2026, 1:55 AM
@SonOfAGif - Wasn't Paul Rudd on the chair announcement last summer?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/11/2026, 2:01 AM
@kylo0607 - Yeah but we haven't heard a single thing regarding the character at all. Like no scene leak descriptions, concept art leaks, or even teaser footage.
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 7/11/2026, 1:48 AM
I can't get over how hilarious Steve looks in his street clothes among all the costumed and monstery looking characters
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/11/2026, 2:18 AM
@IronSpider101 - Your definition of hilarious is more laughable than Steve in a t-shirt.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/11/2026, 1:56 AM
nice 2 sea cyclops positioned more in the middle-ish centre focused part of the poster,
no 1 gives a shit about the team on the right side of the poster
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/11/2026, 1:58 AM
Doom looks badass, but Damn Cyclops is easily the standout to me. I wish we had gotten this look for him decades ago.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/11/2026, 2:02 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - I hate how Hugh Jackman's costumed Wolverine isn't in that shot with the team. And most importantly Storm.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/11/2026, 2:20 AM
That’s the closest direct “confirmation” from Feige that the leaked Doom/Sentinel battle is real footage.

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