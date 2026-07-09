Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday Is Reportedly "Not Going So Good" As Post-Production Continues

Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday Is Reportedly &quot;Not Going So Good&quot; As Post-Production Continues

According to a new rumour, there may be issues with Avengers: Doomsday, as things are supposedly "not going so good" as work on the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie continues.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Well, this had to happen eventually.

Despite all signs pointing to Avengers: Doomsday being one of 2026's biggest hits—even with stiff competition from Dune: Part Three—fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the radio silence from Marvel Studios since December and January's four teasers.

There's been the odd leak, of course, but in terms of officially released material, we've had nothing (even after a full trailer wowed CinemaCon attendees back in April). Perhaps as a result of that frustration, some negative chatter has begun.

YouTuber John Campea closed out his latest video by saying, "I am certainly excited for Doomsday, although...I'm hearing it's not going so good." He didn't elaborate, but promised to share more details on his next show.

While we certainly wouldn't panic yet, it's easy to believe that Avengers: Doomsday is proving a challenging movie to get right. The Russo Brothers need to wrap up all the Multiverse Saga's loose ends (while making it accessible to audiences who haven't seen everything), introduce a new villain in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and balance a huge cast of characters who each need their moment.

We'll see what Campea has to say later today, but fans will be hoping that the Russos deliver another Avengers: Endgame, not a movie like Netflix's The Electric State.

"We can't beat it, we can't stand on the shoulders of these giants of Infinity War and Endgame, so we're literally zeroing out the board, and we're gonna try to earn your trust and respect all over again, and with the likes of these fellows, I think we got a pretty good shot," Downey previously said of the movie.

You can hear more from Campea on Avengers: Doomsday's apparent issues below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/9/2026, 8:48 AM
lol John campea… this site needs to be sold to actual journalists.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2026, 8:56 AM
@BadgerThorkin - well said. Marvel is all show, no subatance on this one
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2026, 8:51 AM
There are major issues the moment they announced the Russo as directors and Doom as the villain out or nowhere after 2 phases
Vigor
Vigor - 7/9/2026, 8:57 AM
@BadgerThorkin - "concern that the movie will be used as a tool to sweep away the legacy characters audiences spent years investing in, while shifting attention toward newer versions of heroes that Marvel wants to make the future of the universe. "

My concern is that the newer characters are getting the shaft. We finally have these characters in the universe and im eager to see them finally team up. I want to see she hulk, capt marvel, falcon America, war machine, ant man, and Thor actually become a team with all thw team dynamics that goes along with it.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/9/2026, 8:54 AM
A lot of fans are looking at Avengers: Doomsday with more concern than excitement, and it’s not because people don’t want Marvel to succeed. Many of us grew up loving these characters and want to see the MCU get back to telling great stories.

The problem is that Doomsday is starting to feel less like a great Avengers movie and more like a giant transition point for the franchise. The fear among many fans is that it becomes another cameo-fest built around appearances and nostalgia instead of a focused story with real character development. There’s also concern that the movie will be used as a tool to sweep away the legacy characters audiences spent years investing in, while shifting attention toward newer versions of heroes that Marvel wants to make the future of the universe. New characters aren’t the problem, fans have always embraced new heroes when they are given strong writing and meaningful stories. The problem is when it feels like beloved characters are being pushed aside instead of receiving a proper conclusion.

At the end of the day, fans don’t want another cinematic reset button. They don’t want a movie that exists only to reorganize the MCU. They want an Avengers film that remembers why people cared in the first place; great heroes, great moments, and a story that earns the audience’s excitement.
TheDpool
TheDpool - 7/9/2026, 8:55 AM
I've heard it's going really well, there yah go nothing to worry about.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/9/2026, 8:57 AM
I don't understand giving guys like this a platform. He's just engagement baiting and trying to get views for next episode.

It's like following the world cup through ishowspeed
Sominan
Sominan - 7/9/2026, 8:59 AM
Supergirl is the best superhero movie of the year. Bet on it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2026, 9:01 AM
@Sominan - stop it Josh 😭

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