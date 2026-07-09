Rumor: Avengers: Doomsday Is Reportedly "Not Going So Good" As Post-Production Continues

Well, this had to happen eventually.

Despite all signs pointing to Avengers: Doomsday being one of 2026's biggest hits—even with stiff competition from Dune: Part Three—fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the radio silence from Marvel Studios since December and January's four teasers.

There's been the odd leak, of course, but in terms of officially released material, we've had nothing (even after a full trailer wowed CinemaCon attendees back in April). Perhaps as a result of that frustration, some negative chatter has begun.

YouTuber John Campea closed out his latest video by saying, "I am certainly excited for Doomsday, although...I'm hearing it's not going so good." He didn't elaborate, but promised to share more details on his next show.

While we certainly wouldn't panic yet, it's easy to believe that Avengers: Doomsday is proving a challenging movie to get right. The Russo Brothers need to wrap up all the Multiverse Saga's loose ends (while making it accessible to audiences who haven't seen everything), introduce a new villain in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and balance a huge cast of characters who each need their moment.

We'll see what Campea has to say later today, but fans will be hoping that the Russos deliver another Avengers: Endgame, not a movie like Netflix's The Electric State.

"We can't beat it, we can't stand on the shoulders of these giants of Infinity War and Endgame, so we're literally zeroing out the board, and we're gonna try to earn your trust and respect all over again, and with the likes of these fellows, I think we got a pretty good shot," Downey previously said of the movie.

You can hear more from Campea on Avengers: Doomsday's apparent issues below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.