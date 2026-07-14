Why The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Director Andy Serkis Won't Tick Boxes With Diverse Casting

Why The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Director Andy Serkis Won't Tick Boxes With Diverse Casting

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum director Andy Serkis has revealed why he isn't making any "politically correct just-casting-for-the sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes" decisions on the movie.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: BBC (via SFFGazette.com)

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to expand The Lord of the Rings franchise with spin-offs like The Hunt for Gollum and Shadow of the Past. Drawing inspiration from author J.R.R. Tolkien's work, the idea is to visit new corners of Middle-earth and fill in some gaps in its sweeping timeline.

Andy Serkis will be at the helm of The Hunt for Gollum, a movie which will also see him reprise one of his most iconic roles as the titular character. Filming is underway in New Zealand, and the actor and filmmaker has assembled an impressive cast that includes Sir Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, and Leo Woodall. 

There have been complaints online about a lack of diversity in the cast, as it's so far made up solely of white actors. While Serkis has long campaigned for equality in Hollywood—he previously said that his time starring in Black Panther helped him better understand how it feels to be in the minority on a film set—he stands by how The Hunt for Gollum's cast is shaping up. 

"Tolkien himself was influenced a lot by Norse mythology; there’s a lot of that feeling. The Shire feels very, very much like a very, a very white, you know..." Serkis trailed off in an interview with the BBC (via SFFGazette.com) before adding, "They’re not very concerned about what goes on beyond the borders of The Shire, but they know they don’t want people coming in."

"Yes, there have been criticisms," he said of the lack of diversity in Tolkien's Middle-earth. "This particular film is somewhat acknowledging that. But we don’t think we will be doing a politically correct just-casting-for-the sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes version of the film. So, it’s only where relevant basically."

Casting the right actors for their roles is something most seem to agree is the right move, so Serkis sticking to his guns on that—despite pressure online to make Middle-earth more diverse—is bound to get people talking. However, it's worth noting that more roles are expected to be cast soon.

Serkis, who is currently doing the rounds to discuss the release of Animal Farm in the UK, went on to say that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum "sits absolutely between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, and books in fact."

"It is very much a deep dive into the psychology and history of Gollum before he became Gollum, but also with a very burning question from Gandalf about what the potential origin of this ring that Bilbo Baggins has is," he continued. "The hunt takes place in two different dimensions really and that’s about as far as I can say at the moment."

Stephen Colbert is writing The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past, which serves as a sequel to the original trilogy. However, Serkis has now put an end to speculation that he'll also step behind the camera to take charge of that story, too. 

"I think that that post has been taken, put it that way," he noted. "That’s going to be a fascinating story too. I know it’s something that Stephen’s very, very excited about being part of."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum stars Andy Serkis as Smeagol/Gollum, Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace as Thranduil, Jamie Dornan as Strider, a.k.a. Aragorn, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Kate Winslet as Marigol.

The story delves into Gollum's past, back in a time when he was known as a young Stoorish lad called Sméagol.

Serkis will direct the movie. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2026, 4:47 PM

there is no way in hell we are gonna get another LOTR film without A "modern" cast

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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/14/2026, 5:06 PM
@harryba11zack - for 'modern' audiences
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/14/2026, 4:47 PM
Maybe it's just me, but I'm just not stoked for this film. I'd rather they try and do a tasteful attempt at the The Silmarillion or Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-earth or something. I know it'd be a multi-film deal if they did, but man, could be very cool and more wanted than this Hunt for Golem nonsense.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/14/2026, 4:58 PM
@BadgerThorkin - im much more interested in a sequel
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/14/2026, 4:50 PM
"The Shire feels very, very much like a very, a very white, you know . . . They’re not very concerned about what goes on beyond the borders of The Shire, but they know they don’t want people coming in."

Yep, sounds pretty White.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 5:00 PM
@Clintthahamster - he nailed it lol

Omg , the Shire is MAGA!!.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2026, 4:51 PM
I wouldn't trust Andy after Animal Farm and it ain't gonna be up to Andy either way, the studio will take any financial insentives to help get the film made which will include DEI box checking.
Even Jackson bent the knee to that woke shit in his last Hobbit film.
They just aren't the film makers they used to be.

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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/14/2026, 5:09 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Have you seen the fanedits ? They're worth a watch. They cut out *A LOT* of bullshit, both CGI and DEI.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2026, 5:13 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I don't know where to find them.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/14/2026, 5:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - There's the Maple Films edit here: http://www.maple-films.com/downloads.html

And the M4 Book Edit: https://m4studios.github.io/hobbit-book-edit/

They're the two I have found (haven't looked further) that trims down the useless shit, stay close to the book and brings the focus back on Bilbo.

Personally, I prefer the Maple films one, but they're both pretty good. Not perfect of course, but much better than the official films.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2026, 5:39 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Thanks, I'll give it a looksy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 4:59 PM
Good on Serkis imo , he’s taking the right approach imo about not doing diverse casting for the sake of it…

Now wait until he does cast a person of color in a role and people be like hes backtracking when he didn’t say he would never cast a POC but moreso they have to fit the character etc.

Anyway , I’m not much excited for this film yet but still hoping it turns out well!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/14/2026, 5:02 PM
I only want diversity because I feel it accelerates us to our inevitable future as a species faster.

Personally I dont care if my media is all white. Its what I grew up on anyway. But the utilitarian in me and my care for us as a surviving species, understands the value of showing diversity.

People relate these fictional works with all white characters as being authentic to their culture or sormthing. And I just find that ridiculous. Its fictional work for ENTERTAINMENT. Shouldn't the comfort and acceptance of your God given neighbor be more important than the piece of media that jumps your serotonin levels?
Perspective. Priorities people

Anyways. Thats my stance on it. Im a futurist and wee will only survive on this planet and solar system if we dispel the toxic notion of "race" and realize wee are all one people. Maybe itll take invasion of a hostile alien species for us to wake up
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2026, 5:30 PM
@Vigor -
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2026, 5:35 PM
@Vigor - We're not "one people", we all have our own unique traits, cultures, etc. People have different tastes and beliefs, you don't want actual diversity but you'll call it that to push your totalitarian universalist mindset which is just going to lead to further conflict with no happy ending because the brightest minds would not be the ones who survive that awful scenario.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 5:39 PM
@Vigor - well said

Sadly that is all sentimental and sentimentality is considered corny or not cool in today’s society.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/14/2026, 5:05 PM
Rarity nowadays
RaddRider
RaddRider - 7/14/2026, 5:14 PM
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HAILHYDRA
HAILHYDRA - 7/14/2026, 5:26 PM
You know we’re doing ok as a society when people have time to complain about this level of nonsense
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/14/2026, 5:36 PM

I wasn't going to bother watching this anyway.

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