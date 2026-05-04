Man Of Tomorrow Behind-The-Scenes Photo Teases A Fan-Favorite Superman Character's Return

Work is underway on James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, and the filmmaker seems to be teasing the return of a fan-favourite character: Mr. Handsome in a photo shared to his Instagram Stories.

The horrifying creature—who served as Lex Luthor's slave in his pocket universe—immediately intrigued fans, with some speculating that he might be a White Martian. Instead, he's a wholly man-made creation and a monster that actually means something to Lex.

Previously, Gunn explained, "Lex created Mr. Handsome in a Petri dish when he was 12 - he was trying to make a human. He didn't come out so well, but he just might be the only one in the world Lex has any true sentiment for, as evidenced by the photo on his desk."

That ties into Luthor eventually creating Ultraman, a mindless Superman clone whom he controlled through a series of computer instructions. The DC Studios co-CEO has since teased that we'd find out what became of Mr. Handsome after Lex's pocket universe collapsed, and this behind-the-scenes image appears to be teasing just that.

Whether this is just a fun sign made by a crew member or an actual prop isn't clear, though we're leaning more towards the former right now.

Seems James Gunn is teasing Mr. Handsome’s return in ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’. pic.twitter.com/wrqoZMdT0U — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 4, 2026

Keeping the spotlight on DC Studios' Superman Saga for a moment, some upcoming Supergirl bag clips have revealed a few more characters set to appear in the movie.

Among them are two of Krem of the Yellow Hills' Sklarian soldiers, the Bus "Draiver" reportedly voiced by Seth Rogen, and Cedric the Slug (which may be DC Studios' attempt at creating a cute creature character like Grogu).

We also have a closer look at Iron Studios' Lobo statue, based on the likeness of Supergirl star—and former Aquaman—Jason Momoa.

Monogram showcases all the themed keychains from its #Supergirl Figural Bag clip collection.

And reveals 4 new characters from the movie: Sklarians, The Bus Draiver and Cedric the Slug. pic.twitter.com/x7KVK2PVZ6 — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) May 4, 2026 A look at the 1/10 scale statue of Lobo from the #Supergirl Movie by Iron Studios. pic.twitter.com/kwk8OjkrCD — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) May 4, 2026

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.