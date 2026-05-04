Man Of Tomorrow Behind-The-Scenes Photo Teases A Fan-Favorite Superman Character's Return

Man Of Tomorrow Behind-The-Scenes Photo Teases A Fan-Favorite Superman Character's Return

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Man of Tomorrow has been shared by James Gunn, and it seems to hint at the return of the fan-favourite Mr. Handsome from Superman.

News
By JoshWilding - May 04, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Work is underway on James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, and the filmmaker seems to be teasing the return of a fan-favourite character: Mr. Handsome in a photo shared to his Instagram Stories.

The horrifying creature—who served as Lex Luthor's slave in his pocket universe—immediately intrigued fans, with some speculating that he might be a White Martian. Instead, he's a wholly man-made creation and a monster that actually means something to Lex.

Previously, Gunn explained, "Lex created Mr. Handsome in a Petri dish when he was 12 - he was trying to make a human. He didn't come out so well, but he just might be the only one in the world Lex has any true sentiment for, as evidenced by the photo on his desk."

That ties into Luthor eventually creating Ultraman, a mindless Superman clone whom he controlled through a series of computer instructions. The DC Studios co-CEO has since teased that we'd find out what became of Mr. Handsome after Lex's pocket universe collapsed, and this behind-the-scenes image appears to be teasing just that.

Whether this is just a fun sign made by a crew member or an actual prop isn't clear, though we're leaning more towards the former right now. 

Keeping the spotlight on DC Studios' Superman Saga for a moment, some upcoming Supergirl bag clips have revealed a few more characters set to appear in the movie.

Among them are two of Krem of the Yellow Hills' Sklarian soldiers, the Bus "Draiver" reportedly voiced by Seth Rogen, and Cedric the Slug (which may be DC Studios' attempt at creating a cute creature character like Grogu). 

We also have a closer look at Iron Studios' Lobo statue, based on the likeness of Supergirl star—and former Aquaman—Jason Momoa.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. 

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/4/2026, 12:12 PM
There is no such thing
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/4/2026, 12:13 PM
@JoshWilding - Fan favorite?? Were you raised on a steady diet of paint chips?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/4/2026, 12:15 PM
Uh, it looks like Supes still has that terrible suit with the collar.
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/4/2026, 12:19 PM
In the same way that Therm Scissorpunch is a fan favorite?
Forthas
Forthas - 5/4/2026, 12:28 PM
Oh boy the return of "fan favorite" Mr. Handsome?

User Comment Image

How could this not be a $3 billion film?



I am sure whenever James Gunn works on a film he thinks to himself..."Every film I do is like a family reunion!"
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 5/4/2026, 12:38 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/4/2026, 12:44 PM
Josh knew what he was doing when he said “Mr Handsome” was a fan favorite smh lol…

I would like to actually see Lex’s relationship with Mr Handsome and how he might be the only thing he genuinely cares for since that would give him a bit more of a dimension imo.

Anyway regardless , can’t wait for Man of Tomorrow since I thought Superman was solid!!.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/4/2026, 12:49 PM
“ immediately intrigued fans”

Really? Did it?

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