James Gunn On Whether Lex Luthor Knows Superman's Secret Identity & "Plot Hole" Relating To Ultraman

James Gunn On Whether Lex Luthor Knows Superman's Secret Identity & &quot;Plot Hole&quot; Relating To Ultraman

James Gunn has weighed in on the perception that Lex Luthor should have been able to figure out Superman's secret identity after using his DNA to create Ultraman...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

A meme roasting (or attempting to roast) Lex Luthor for failing to discover the Man of Steel's secret identity in James Gunn's Superman has been circulating online, and the director has now responded.

Though it doesn't really make a lot of sense, there's a perception that, since Lex was able to create a clone of Superman from his DNA, he should really be able to figure out that his human disguise is Clark Kent.

When someone brought this up on Threads, while also mentioning the theory that Luthor actually does know his nemesis's secret identity but is simply choosing to keep it to himself for the time being, Gunn replied:

"Lex doesn't know who he is but I don't know how he would. A) Lex thinks Superman is a disconnected alien who wants to take over the world, so I'm not sure why he'd assume he has a "secret identity." B) Hypno Glasses are real. Clark looks like another person. C) Being a genius in some ways (in Lex's case, genetics, electrochemistry, nanotechnology, nuclear & quantum physics, to name a few) doesn't mean you are a genius in all fields. Like many scientists (& artists!) he can miss basic things."

There is an argument that Lex seemed to be trying to uncover Superman's earthly origins in the infamous Russien Roulette scene, but the villain only ever asks his prisoner who raised him.

What do you make of this debate? Drop us a comment down below.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman).

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 4/29/2026, 9:43 AM
This goes against Gunn's own themes that your genes or lineage informs who you are less than your upbringing/environment.

If Lex is able to clone Superman, from what I assume is cellular material, than Clark likely had some traces of his thought patterns or memories in there.

This whole thing is stupid.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/29/2026, 9:49 AM
@TheDarkLastSonKnight - It’s a movie about a guy in tights and red underwear outside of his pants who flies and beats up monsters.

It may be possible that some of you people are taking this stuff a tad too seriously.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/29/2026, 9:53 AM
@Rpendo - So these movies have regressed back to having to turn our brains off in order to force ourselves to try and enjoy it.
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TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 4/29/2026, 9:58 AM
@Rpendo - It's ok to still want a semblance of verisimilitude in my science fiction media. You could make your argument for any media:

T2 is about synthetic and liquid metal cyborgs battling each other for the fate of mankind.

The Dark Knight is about a billionaire who dresses up like a bat and uses gadgets to defeat eccentric criminals in his city.

Wanting it to be taken somewhat seriously isn't too much to ask.

Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/29/2026, 9:48 AM
I was very disappointed by Gunn’s Superman but he makes a case here with his reasoning. Although hypno glasses are still dumb even if they were in a few of the comics.

It’s a little like that JLU Ep where the Flash and Lex switched bodies and Lex says “it’s time to have a look under the mask” and then “I have no idea who this person is.”
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/29/2026, 9:52 AM
@Bucky74 - I wasn't, but still wanted better. Not a good start, not a bad start
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 4/29/2026, 9:57 AM
Gotta appreciate this bad Superman. He’ll have his time, but when they reboot it - It’ll only make the next one so much better.
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 4/29/2026, 10:00 AM
I think Corenswet wishes the material was also being treated with more reverence.
It's obvious in the behind the scenes clips of David fighting to not have Clark be whiny in the climax when speaking to Lex.

God Bless em.

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