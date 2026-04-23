Man Of Tomorrow Production At Atlanta Prison Causes Unrest Among Unhappy Prisoners

Man Of Tomorrow Production At Atlanta Prison Causes Unrest Among Unhappy Prisoners

Man of Tomorrow is currently shooting scenes set in the fictional VanKull Prison, but the disruption caused to real FCI Atlanta inmates is said to be causing quite a stir.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow
Source: TMZ

Man of Tomorrow has started shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, using FCI Atlanta to double for the VanKull Department of Corrections. That's where Lex Luthor is being held after the events of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, with the HBO Max series revealing that he'd made a deal with Rick Flag Sr. to be moved out of Belle Reve.

DC Comics fans are excited to see how Lex goes from being an inmate to fighting Brainiac alongside Superman. However, the inmates at FCI Atlanta aren't quite as enthusiastic about sharing their space with the DCU.

According to TMZ, the Man of Tomorrow shoot is allegedly "messing up their routines -- and more importantly, access inside the joint. Basically, while the flick is in production, we're told prisoners have to remain in their cells way more than under normal circumstances -- and even worse...no access to commissary." 

There are obviously safety and security issues that would factor into these changes, and according to the site's sources, shooting is only taking place in a small part of the prison. Work there is also expected to wrap soon.

TMZ reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and a spokesperson said, "They'd never comment on internal security practices or procedures in general." 

However, "If a warden did put a facility on modified operations status, it would be for the safety of staff and inmates. Usually, such an order would happen after a violent incident that needed to be investigated." This source also assured the site that inmates still have "daily access to at least three meals per day, potable water, and medical and psychological services."

This is a strange story, and one that's unlikely to elicit much in the way of sympathy for these prisoners. Regardless, with Man of Tomorrow getting ready to move on from FCI Atlanta, it seems we won't be spending too much time behind bars with Lex.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. 

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal First Look At Van Kull Maximum Security Prison
Related:

Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal First Look At Van Kull Maximum Security Prison
Man Of Tomorrow First Look: Superman Sequel's Logo Revealed As James Gunn Teases Lex Luthor
Recommended For You:

Man Of Tomorrow First Look: Superman Sequel's Logo Revealed As James Gunn Teases Lex Luthor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/23/2026, 9:01 AM
He have courage do scene in working prison with prisoners in there make them upset any other director will have found abandoned prison or make movie set he goes to real prison make this scene

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder