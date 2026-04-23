Man Of Tomorrow Production At Atlanta Prison Causes Unrest Among Unhappy Prisoners

Man of Tomorrow has started shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, using FCI Atlanta to double for the VanKull Department of Corrections. That's where Lex Luthor is being held after the events of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, with the HBO Max series revealing that he'd made a deal with Rick Flag Sr. to be moved out of Belle Reve.

DC Comics fans are excited to see how Lex goes from being an inmate to fighting Brainiac alongside Superman. However, the inmates at FCI Atlanta aren't quite as enthusiastic about sharing their space with the DCU.

According to TMZ, the Man of Tomorrow shoot is allegedly "messing up their routines -- and more importantly, access inside the joint. Basically, while the flick is in production, we're told prisoners have to remain in their cells way more than under normal circumstances -- and even worse...no access to commissary."

There are obviously safety and security issues that would factor into these changes, and according to the site's sources, shooting is only taking place in a small part of the prison. Work there is also expected to wrap soon.

TMZ reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and a spokesperson said, "They'd never comment on internal security practices or procedures in general."

However, "If a warden did put a facility on modified operations status, it would be for the safety of staff and inmates. Usually, such an order would happen after a violent incident that needed to be investigated." This source also assured the site that inmates still have "daily access to at least three meals per day, potable water, and medical and psychological services."

This is a strange story, and one that's unlikely to elicit much in the way of sympathy for these prisoners. Regardless, with Man of Tomorrow getting ready to move on from FCI Atlanta, it seems we won't be spending too much time behind bars with Lex.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.