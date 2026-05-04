May The 4th Be With You! The Mandalorian & Grogu Celebrate Star Wars Day With A New Trailer

May The 4th Be With You! The Mandalorian & Grogu Celebrate Star Wars Day With A New Trailer

To celebrate Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm has released a new teaser for The Mandalorian and Grogu, which spotlights some footage from the movie along with clips from previous Star Wars projects...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 04, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

"We are what they grow beyond..."

As expected, Lucasfilm has marked May the 4th with a new teaser for the first Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

In keeping with the common Star Wars themes of legacy and passing on what we have learned to the next generation, the teaser also features footage from previous Star Wars projects.

We see Obi-Wan Kenobi with Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin, Jyn and Galen Erso from Rogue One, an older Luke training Rey, and legendary Jedi Master Yoda, who passed on his wisdom to so many Force-sensitive characters over the years.

Analysts are currently predicting that The Mandalorian and Grogu will open to around $80M-$85M in North America over the 3-day Memorial weekend. If accurate, this would be a decent but unspectacular start for the first theatrically released Star Wars film in over 6 years.

Check out the new teaser at the link below, and have a happy Star Wars Day!

Jon Favreau directs and produces the feature spin-off, with Kennedy and Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

 Kathleen Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Alien icon Sigourney Weaver is also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance. The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is believed to be the main villain.

Here's what Weaver had to say about seeing the original Star Wars for the first time, shortly before her acting career took off, during a recent interview with USA Today.

“I was looking at three lucky actors who’d made it to the big time and were in this glorious thing. who were a little older than I was or the same age. They just looked like they’d made it and they were very comfortable in it, and isn’t it cool? I hope I get that lucky someday to be in a movie that has people crowded into a theater all cheering for it.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. Do you plan on seeing the movie on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 5/4/2026, 12:35 PM
Not bad.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/4/2026, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image
Knightstar
Knightstar - 5/4/2026, 12:40 PM
the Darkside of the 4th is with us...
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/4/2026, 12:41 PM
most of the feels i got during the teaser were from the originals. i hope this is good. i liked S1 and S2 of the show... kinda forgot the movie was a thing until recently
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/4/2026, 12:41 PM
How appropriate is it that the way Dave started off his time at Star Wars was with a poorly received movie about Jabba's son that should have just been a few episodes of the show it tied into.

And now that he's the co-president, his first project will be the exact same thing.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/4/2026, 12:50 PM
Seems desperate.

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