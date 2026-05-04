The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Promo Features Bombsight's Debut As The Hunt For V1 Continues

The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Promo Features Bombsight's Debut As The Hunt For V1 Continues

Prime Video has released a first look at this week's episode of The Boys, and it features the debut of Bombsight, a character we know will be spotlighted in the upcoming spin-off, Vought Rising.

News
By JoshWilding - May 04, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Prime Video has released a first look at this week's episode of The Boys, introducing us to Bombsight, the World War II-era Supe who may or may not have the V1 Homelander needs to become immortal.

Mason Dye is playing the character, who we know served as a combat pilot in the U.S. Armed Forces. The upcoming Vought Rising TV series will reveal both Bombsight's origin story and his past with Soldier Boy (who can be seen here punching both him and Homelander). 

There are also snippets of Billy Butcher and the gang trying to find the V1, as well as a shot of The Deep covered in what looks like oil. With only three episodes left, it seems we can expect the stakes to rise significantly in this sixth chapter.

In an exclusive interview published here today by Rohan Patel, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke opened up on V1 being the final season's "MacGuffin."

"Yeah, it's for sure a MacGuffin. I don't think a MacGuffin is a dirty word. I think almost every piece of media, television or movies, has one, and they're on the hunt, but, you know, if Homelander gets some, then he really does become a God," he explained. "So, I mean, I don't think it's a big spoiler to say there really is some V1 out there."

"It would be pretty unsatisfying if they went on this whole hunt, and then it turns out it never even existed. So, there is some V1 and so the question remains, who's going to - One, who has it? Does Bombsight have it?" Kripke teased. "A character who will show up in Vought Rising, and so, will we get to meet him for the first time here in The Boys? And then, if he has it, who gets their hands on it?"

Check out this first look at The Boys' next episode in the X post below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 5/4/2026, 12:30 PM
With this corpse finally being buried and the new DC fighting game allegedly not being an Injustice sequel, it seems like we're finally shutting the book on "What if Superman was evil again".

Glad to be leaving this in the rearview.
Sominan
Sominan - 5/4/2026, 12:48 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - agreed finally
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/4/2026, 12:54 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - yeah because Gunn will never tread those waters?? He’s already laid the ground work for Bizaro or whatever clone man becomes.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/4/2026, 12:48 PM
This season has been a letdown so far, especially the last episode, hope it picks up towards the end
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 5/4/2026, 12:51 PM
Total stinker so far. Not expecting much from the rest of the season.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/4/2026, 12:53 PM
@TheNewYorkerr -
Total stinker so far? 😂 what else could make the show better??
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/4/2026, 12:58 PM
I’m just out of touch with what “fans” like…

This seasons been entertaining for me.
I see people who have praised way worse shows than this acting like season 5’s not good. I’ve been liking it way more than season 4 and it’s been better than majority of recent shows on streaming.

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