The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Promo Features Bombsight's Debut As The Hunt For V1 Continues

Prime Video has released a first look at this week's episode of The Boys, introducing us to Bombsight, the World War II-era Supe who may or may not have the V1 Homelander needs to become immortal.

Mason Dye is playing the character, who we know served as a combat pilot in the U.S. Armed Forces. The upcoming Vought Rising TV series will reveal both Bombsight's origin story and his past with Soldier Boy (who can be seen here punching both him and Homelander).

There are also snippets of Billy Butcher and the gang trying to find the V1, as well as a shot of The Deep covered in what looks like oil. With only three episodes left, it seems we can expect the stakes to rise significantly in this sixth chapter.

In an exclusive interview published here today by Rohan Patel, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke opened up on V1 being the final season's "MacGuffin."

"Yeah, it's for sure a MacGuffin. I don't think a MacGuffin is a dirty word. I think almost every piece of media, television or movies, has one, and they're on the hunt, but, you know, if Homelander gets some, then he really does become a God," he explained. "So, I mean, I don't think it's a big spoiler to say there really is some V1 out there."

"It would be pretty unsatisfying if they went on this whole hunt, and then it turns out it never even existed. So, there is some V1 and so the question remains, who's going to - One, who has it? Does Bombsight have it?" Kripke teased. "A character who will show up in Vought Rising, and so, will we get to meet him for the first time here in The Boys? And then, if he has it, who gets their hands on it?"

Check out this first look at The Boys' next episode in the X post below.

Legend’s right, no way this doesn’t end up bloody https://t.co/Qxwerz5hgA — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 4, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.