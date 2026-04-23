Man Of Tomorrow Star Adria Arjona Shares Workout Video - But Does It Reveal Her DCU Role?

Man Of Tomorrow Star Adria Arjona Shares Workout Video - But Does It Reveal Her DCU Role?

Man of Tomorrow star Adria Arjona has shared a new workout video as she prepares for the upcoming Superman sequel, and many fans are convinced that it's confirmed who she's playing in the DCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Cameras are now rolling on DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow, and as much excitement as there is to see Brainiac or Lex Luthor's Warsuit, Adria Arjona's mystery DCU role is currently the biggest talking point.

Two of the trades believe she's playing Maxima, while the other two are less certain and have hinted at Wonder Woman being a possibility. The Andor actress is a fan-favourite choice for Diana Prince, and if she does end up being Maxima, many fans will be disappointed. 

While we await confirmation, workout footage and a photo of Arjona in training for James Gunn's Superman sequel have hit social media over the past 24 hours. Whoever the actress ends up playing, it's clear that she's in superhero shape. 

Some have theorised that what looks like a slightly red tinge to Arjona's hair is all the confirmation needed to say she's playing Maxima. Others, meanwhile, have argued that those people are reading too much into it. 

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is penning the Wonder Woman reboot, which we've heard is being fast-tracked by DC Studios. Introducing Diana in Man of Tomorrow would make sense, and casting such a firm favourite for the Amazon Warrior would win Gunn a lot of supporters. 

With Eva De Dominici hinting that she's been cast in the movie, it seems likely that Arjona is Wonder Woman and that The Cleaning Lady star will take on the role of Maxima, a supporting villain we expect to be in league with Brainiac. 

"I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], 'He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,'" Gunn said last summer. "She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way."

Check out Arjona's Man of Tomorrow workout posts below. 

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona and Andre Royo recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the former is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. 

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/23/2026, 2:03 PM
Why do they bother, its not like Gunn shows the work these actors put in.

Everything is hidden under baggy leather or foam 😫
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/23/2026, 2:25 PM
@SenorTwats - same with Wanda her comic costume from 90 she look like stripper Victoria secret model in lingerie now she her costume more modernized more classy looking
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/23/2026, 2:07 PM
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THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/23/2026, 2:09 PM
People really trying to cast roles off a [frick]ing gym video…

Production literally just started, Gunn hasn’t confirmed the character, and the only actual facts we have are:
– She’s been cast
– She’s training (like every lead does)
– The trades don’t even agree on who she’s [frick]ing playing

Hair tint and workouts aren’t confirmations, they’re [frick]ing guesses.

Wait for the official reveal instead of building theories off [frick]ing Instagram clips.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/23/2026, 2:27 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - [frick] your alliance
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/23/2026, 2:43 PM
@FinnFangFoom - Yes, Yes . [frick] you tooo🙌
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/23/2026, 2:26 PM
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User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/23/2026, 2:52 PM
I shudder at the thought of gunns batman and wonder woman given what he's served up so far. Christ

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