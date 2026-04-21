Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal First Look At Van Kull Maximum Security Prison

Director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media on Monday to announce that filming is now underway on Man of Tomorrow. The filmmaker shared a photo from inside Van Kull Maximum Security Prison, while also revealing an obscured first glimpse of the movie's logo.

We're not sure if cameras are actually rolling outside yet, but we do have a couple of photos from the first filming location, giving us a look at the building that's doubling for Van Kull.

Lex Luthor was incarcerated in Metahuman prison, Belle Reve, at the end of Superman, but the villain cut a deal with Rick Flag Sr. to move to Van Kull in exchange for sharing everything he knows about the Quantum Unfolding Chamber technology being used by Christoipher Smith in Peacemaker season 2.

We also have a video shared by Rick Flag actor Frank Grillo, who has confirmed that he begins shooting his scenes today.

Grillo has previously revealed that his character - who became a full-on villain at the end of Peacemaker season 2 - will have a significant role in Man of Tomorrow.

Premier aperçu de la prison de Van Kull, département de correction où Lex Luthor est détenu dans 'MAN OF TOMORROW' (après avoir été transféré de Belle Reve grâce à Rick Flag Sr.) !



(Via @SuperHouseOfEl) pic.twitter.com/NpuKjp8gwj — DC Daily Planet (@DC_DailyPlanet) April 21, 2026

Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr) confirms he starts filming on the 'Man of Tomorrow' set tomorrow



"Off the plane.. in the gym.. day one for me tomorrow. Couldn't be more f*cking excited to go kick some ass" pic.twitter.com/AskJeVzB7o — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) April 21, 2026

First look at the logo for 'MAN OF TOMORROW'. pic.twitter.com/54J3x385Re — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) April 20, 2026

During Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation, star David Corenswet said the movie would explore what it's like to "save the world with your sworn enemy." Nicholas Hoult added, "Man of Tomorrow continues the Superman Saga with a new villain, and an unlikely alliance."

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman).

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.