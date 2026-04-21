Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal First Look At Van Kull Maximum Security Prison

Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal First Look At Van Kull Maximum Security Prison

James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow is now shooting, and a couple of set photos revealing a first look at Van Kull Prison have found their way online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 21, 2026 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media on Monday to announce that filming is now underway on Man of Tomorrow. The filmmaker shared a photo from inside Van Kull Maximum Security Prison, while also revealing an obscured first glimpse of the movie's logo.

We're not sure if cameras are actually rolling outside yet, but we do have a couple of photos from the first filming location, giving us a look at the building that's doubling for Van Kull.

Lex Luthor was incarcerated in Metahuman prison, Belle Reve, at the end of Superman, but the villain cut a deal with Rick Flag Sr. to move to Van Kull in exchange for sharing everything he knows about the Quantum Unfolding Chamber technology being used by Christoipher Smith in Peacemaker season 2.

We also have a video shared by Rick Flag actor Frank Grillo, who has confirmed that he begins shooting his scenes today.

Grillo has previously revealed that his character - who became a full-on villain at the end of Peacemaker season 2 - will have a significant role in Man of Tomorrow.

During Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation, star David Corenswet said the movie would explore what it's like to "save the world with your sworn enemy." Nicholas Hoult added, "Man of Tomorrow continues the Superman Saga with a new villain, and an unlikely alliance."

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman).

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Sominan
Sominan - 4/21/2026, 7:47 AM
Can't wait to see this!!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/21/2026, 8:02 AM
@Sominan - Join the DC Alliance
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/21/2026, 8:00 AM
I don't wanna say the logo looks like shit, so I'll just stop typing now.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/21/2026, 8:02 AM
@Lisa89 - Join the DC Alliance
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/21/2026, 8:01 AM
Filming just started, and you’re already dissecting prison walls like it’s a finished film?

Van Kull, Lex setup, Flag back in play, that’s groundwork for the world, not a teaser reel.

This is how you build a universe, piece by [frick]ing piece.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake.

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