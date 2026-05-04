Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Ending Explained: A Lightsaber Duel Decades In The Making Sets Up Epic Season 2

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com.

The final two episodes of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord have arrived on Disney+, setting the stage for the already-confirmed Season 2.

We begin with Dryden Vos striking a bargain with Maul. In exchange for the former Sith Lord's help in establishing him as the leader of Crimson Dawn, Vos will aid Maul in escaping Janix. Maul accepts the offer and plants a vision of the rendezvous location in Devon Izara's mind. With that, Devon, her master Eeko-Dio Daki, Brander Lawson, Rylee Lawson, and Two-Boots then set out for the designated meeting point.

Sith Inquisitors Marrok and the Eleventh Brother follow closely behind them. While the group crosses a hazardous, toxic waste zone, the Inquisitors catch up, leading to a fierce confrontation. Several members of Maul’s crew are killed, but the core characters reach the other side. Marrok then issues a cryptic order: "Inform him they are headed his way."

In a sequence befitting of a horror movie, Darth Vader makes his presence felt, and a brutal fight ensues. The former Jedi Master makes short work of Maul and his allies, though Emperor Palpatine's former apprentice has no idea that his successor is Anakin Skywalker.

Maul urges Devon to surrender to her anger as the only path to defeating Vader, but Master Daki pushes back against this advice. During the fight, Devon Force-pushes Marrok off the edge of the elevated walkway, sending him vanishing into the toxic mist below (potentially explaining his role as one of Grand Admiral Thrawn's undead pawns in Ahsoka).

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Maul betrays Daki by using the Force to push him straight into Vader's clutches, where he meets a swift end.

Slowing Vader by burying him under rubble (it barely slows him down), Maul and a devastated Devon flee, alongside Rylee, Two-Boots, and Vario, who escape when Brander Lawson manages to hold off Vader's Stormtroopers.

In the aftermath, Vos reminds Maul of their agreement—which we know he only partially keeps to, given that he ends up in charge of Crimson Dawn—and Devon finally acquiesces, allowing Maul to train her.

There's no post-credits scene, but heading into Season 2, the titular villain has his own apprentice and big plans for this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Here's a clip showing some of Maul's clash with Vader in the Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord finale:

Spoilers….



Yall get ready for last 2 episodes of maul here a CLIP of Vader being a Freaking insanely powerful MF is terrifying!!😳😱#MaulShadowLord out now! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/ma4BZhukUc — MJG (@mjgvibes) May 4, 2026

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit of revenge.

The voice cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.

Created by Filoni, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is the supervising director. The executive producers are Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is now streaming on Disney+.