Controversial Star Wars TV Series The Acolyte Returns To Disney+ Top 10, Sparking Season 2 Hopes

Controversial Star Wars TV Series The Acolyte Returns To Disney+ Top 10, Sparking Season 2 Hopes

The Acolyte proved surprisingly controversial when it premiered in June 2024, but following Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord's debut, it's returned to Disney+'s top 10 most-viewed movies and TV shows.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2026 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Acolyte was splitting opinions even before it premiered on Disney+ in 2024. The series was also a target of apparent review-bombing in the days leading up to its release, while female and non-white cast members faced online abuse and trolling.

The show took some big swings with Star Wars lore, and that's always a risk for a franchise this beloved. The idea was to reveal how the Force could lead to the immaculate conception of a child—tying into Anakin Skywalker's creation—and to fill in some big gaps in Star Wars history. That latter point included the live-action debut of Darth Plagueis.

With such vocal, continuous social media backlash, the news of The Acolyte's cancellation didn't come as a huge shock. Unfortunately, there are now several unresolved plot threads caused by the lack of a Season 2 renewal. 

Star Wars fans now have a long list of unanswered questions, most of which are unlikely to be resolved unless Lucasfilm releases a follow-up comic or novel. Given that the studio's publishing arm has moved on from the High Republic, neither option seems likely, meaning The Acolyte will continue to confound and frustrate in equal measure.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, there's been an unexpected development for the series this week. The show has re-entered the list of Disney+'s top 10 streaming shows, and FlixPatrol has placed it at #9.

Why are people tuning in nearly two years after the show premiered?

Well, with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord topping the charts at #1, it's possible that sceptical Star Wars fans have decided to give The Acolyte another chance. The two shows don't share any characters—or even take place anywhere close to each other in this Galaxy Far, Far Away's timeline—but there are some parallels in their respective examinations of the Dark Side.

Despite having 19% on Rotten Tomatoes' "Popcornmeter," The Acolyte is "Certified Fresh" at 79%. Whether that and this apparent resurgence in interest is enough for new Lucasfilm co-President Dave Filoni to consider revisiting Mae and Osha remains to be seen.

The Acolyte was reportedly the second-most-watched TV series of 2024 on Disney+ behind only Percy Jackson and the Olympians. That had "over three billion minutes viewed," with the prequel to the prequels trailing behind with 2.7 billion.

When Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman was asked about the decision to pull the plug on the show, he said, "As it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a Season 2. So that’s the reason why we didn’t [renew it]."

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Rumored To Return With Luke Skywalker As Its Lead Character
Related:

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Rumored To Return With Luke Skywalker As Its Lead Character
STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Finally Land
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Finally Land

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/26/2026, 4:07 PM
Yeah...no way Filoni renews this one no matter how much he enjoyed this series.
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/26/2026, 4:09 PM
@BlackStar25 - Not a chance
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 4:21 PM
@BlackStar25 - have you been watching Maul?.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/26/2026, 5:10 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maul has been pretty stellar
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 5:29 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yeah , liking it quite a bit

It’s pretty fast paced but still has enough good character moments imo

They really made Marrok the Inquisitor scary last episode
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/26/2026, 5:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - each episode just gets better and better. Ep 6 was some top notch stuff.

yeah I'm appreciating that they are fleshing Marrok out. That was his finest sequence imo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 6:15 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - agreed

The lightsaber fights have been really well done.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/26/2026, 6:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah really top notch saber action. Top notch
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/26/2026, 4:09 PM
They should delete it and pretend it never happened
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/26/2026, 5:19 PM
@GrandRegent - Same with all the Disney "sequels", and my last marriage.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/26/2026, 4:15 PM
Season 2 hopes ? I don't even think the creators are hoping for that.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 4/26/2026, 4:16 PM
Ewww.... Hell no!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 4/26/2026, 4:16 PM
A flawed show that had great elements. Sol was a great jedi (I also liked Jecki and Yord), Qimir was a great antagonist, and the lightsaber fights (specifically in episodes 5 and the finale) were great and the best we had gotten since ep3. It would have been nice to explored some of the things teased at the end.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 4:35 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yeah , I felt a second season could have improved some elements such as Osha & Mae whose characters & storyline didn’t engage me that much tbh.

Plus it would have been nice to explore more of “Qimir’s” backstory and theme of Jedi’s trying to control emotion the scene between Vernestra & Rayencourt (another character I would have liked to have seen more of too) talked about.

?si=o_XoyViZzh7b9802
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/26/2026, 5:24 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - The only good thing about this horrible show was the fights in episode 5 and even that episode has atrocious writing. Everything else is some of the worst tv I've ever watched
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/26/2026, 4:19 PM
"Sparking Season 2 Hopes"

lol...

ok. Mando is about to bomb at the box office.

"Star Wars fans now have a long list of unanswered questions"

No they don't. None of them watched it.

"The show has re-entered the list of Disney+'s top 10 streaming shows"

Thats like saying who is a winner of being the biggest loser. Daredevil is #2 and the ratings are shit. It didnt even chart of Nielsen.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/26/2026, 4:28 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Star Wars is in a really bad place now, and I don't see it getting any better. We have two movies releasing back to back after a 7 year hiatus that are likely to both fail or at best under perform financially. I'm not sure where this franchise can go from here.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/26/2026, 6:35 PM
@TheJok3r - You only have two options.

1) Recast the OT characters and wipe away the sequel trilogy. This isnt totally unprecedented. Ashoka is alive because of time travel via the world between worlds. Star Trek did it in the Abrams movies. You present a future so dire that you need to stop it in the past and that starts with Luke rebuilding the order.

or

2) You go so far in the future that the events of the OT are legends. Jedi are no more and someone rises to discover it all over again. Maybe they find the books from the sequel trilogy. One of the characters starts to misinterpret the books leading him down the dark side. That person becomes the antagonist as they discover the ways of the Sith.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2026, 4:28 PM
Have yet to see it if series have more action no politics boring crap that andor did I will like it can’t say without watching episode first
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2026, 4:30 PM
Sweet!!.

It could also be that fans of the show (of which there are quite a bit contrary to the opinion on this site) have been rewatching the series just for their own sake , introducing it to someone else or even trying to boost the numbers on the off chance Lucasfilm/Disney do decide to give it a a second season…

However I doubt that happens but I wouldn’t be surprised if Filoni & Co do decide to perhaps do some continuation of it via publishing or comics , maybe even a different show that ties up some of the narrative threads of The Acolyte?.

Anyway it had its flaws but I liked The Acolyte overall so I would like to see some project that deals with where S1 left off but I doubt it happens which is unfortunate but oh well…

Atleast we got some of the best fight scenes in the entire franchise and 2 strong characters in Sol & The Stranger out of it!!.

?si=58iRKg7kgiwOig4-
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/26/2026, 5:23 PM
Being top 3 on this list, let alone top 10 doesn't matter. In fact, being top 10 is horrible. No one watches D+. Daredevil isn't even charting and that's top 2.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
GComix85
GComix85 - 4/26/2026, 5:35 PM
It autoplays after Maul which is currently the most watched show on Disney+. Easy to inflate your numbers when the platform plays videos and people don't actually select what's playing. Facebook used this tactic when they first launched video on their platform so they could claim videos on their platform where outperforming YouTube.
thobie1
thobie1 - 4/26/2026, 5:49 PM
I guess I'm in the minority that liked it. Would love to see a season 2.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 4/26/2026, 6:41 PM
Trash
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/26/2026, 7:02 PM
PLEASE MORE!!!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/26/2026, 7:27 PM
I’m down for more Acolyte
JediKnight91
JediKnight91 - 4/26/2026, 7:29 PM
How about…no?
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 4/26/2026, 7:34 PM
Fight scenes were awesome I’ll give the show that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder