Ahsoka Season 2 Has Been Officially Delayed As First Logo For Star Wars Series Is Revealed

Ahsoka was well-received by Star Wars fans when it debuted in August 2023, though many complained that it felt like half a story. After all, it left a long list of unanswered questions and left several plot threads dangling.

Among them: What does Grand Admiral Thrawn want on Dathomir? Who or what will Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren (along with the villainous Baylan Skol) find on Peridea? And what can we expect from Anakin Skywalker's return as a Force Ghost?

Well, as we first reported on SFFGazette.com, answers are coming, but not until next year.

At today's Disney Upfronts, the company announced that Ahsoka will return to Disney+ in early 2027. Rosario Dawson was on hand to share a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel (it hasn't been released, unfortunately) and to tell attendees, "This season, the battles are bigger, and the stakes are higher."

Why the delay? No one has the answer, though it is surprising when shooting wrapped last October. It could boil down to spreading out content on Disney+, but the near-four-year wait is bound to frustrate many Star Wars fans. Original plans called for The Mandalorian Season 4 to bridge the gap between Ahsoka Season 1 and Season 2, but that went out the window when it became The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

As noted, Ahsoka Season 1 concluded with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the main Star Wars Galaxy, alongside the Dathomirian Great Mothers. Ezra Bridger is also back, but Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were left stranded on Peridea with no obvious way home.

Fortunately, they're being watched over by Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost, and it seems the series will next explore the concept of the Mortis Gods and the former Sith Lord's connection to them. As for Thrawn, his arc could lead to the formation of the First Order.

Last October, Rosario Dawson said that despite the dire circumstances "Snips" finds herself in, we can expect to see a slightly different Ahsoka Tano in Season 2.

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable," the actress shared. "And I'm liking that she's relaxing, she's kind of getting back into her joy. I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something so she could be more present."

"And that's what I'm really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season," Dawson continued. "I'm really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

Ahsoka Season 2 stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll, with David Tennant as Huyang and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Stay tuned for updates on Ahsoka as we have them.