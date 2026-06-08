The Punisher: One Last Kill Hot Toys Figure Reveals Closer Look At Frank Castle's Badass New Costume

The Punisher: One Last Kill premiered on Disney+ last month, delivering a Frank Castle story that took a deep dive into the anti-hero's psyche. It also delivered more than its fair share of badass action and ended with Frank renewed and ready to resume his war on crime.

Aside from the odd vision and the Special's final couple of minutes, The Punisher: One Last Kill didn't feature much in the way of costumed action.

That hasn't stopped Hot Toys, though, and the Hong Kong-based company is releasing a new 1/6th-scale figure based on this version of Frank. Giving us our best look yet at The Punisher's updated costume, it promises to be a must-have for fans of the character.

However, it may also be a figure that Hot Toys struggles to sell. Not only is it based on a design that had barely any screen time, but Jon Bernthal has ditched the beard for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is wearing a completely different costume in the movie.

There's bound to be a figure based on that version of Frank somewhere down the line, but either way, this effort has some serious presence. In terms of weaponry, this figure is also packing, as he's bundled with a pistol, a shotgun, an AK‑47 rifle, an axe, and a dagger.

You can check out a full gallery of images and a full product description for this figure based on The Punisher: One Last Kill below.

Inspired by this defining final appearance, Hot Toys is proud to present The Punisher 1/6th scale collectible figure. This exceptional piece masterfully captures the authentic and detailed likeness of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, featuring a newly developed head sculpt equipped with separate rolling eyeballs for unparalleled realism. Every detail is meticulously rendered, from the rugged beard and the realistic skin textures to the finely sculpted dark brown hair. Standing approximately 31cm tall, the figure is built upon a specialized body boasting over 30 points of articulation, perfect for recreating the character‘s iconic stances. The costume is finely tailored, and showcases the iconic bulletproof vest with the Punisher’s skull; the vest features magazine pouches at the sides and an axe holder on the back. The rugged combat ensemble includes a black shirt, tactical pants, knee pads, combat boots, and a utility belt with a pistol holster and additional pouches. A leather-like microfiber coat is also included for alternative display styles. Weapons include a pistol, a shotgun, an AK‑47 rifle, an axe, a dagger, and seven magazines. Completing the presentation is a figure base for display.

In his Special Presentation, as Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+.