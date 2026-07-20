Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Hot Toys Reveals Insanely Detailed Punisher Figure (Complete With Bazooka)

Following that savage Hulk reveal, Hot Toys has officially announced a brand-new Punisher figure based on his appearance in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Featuring an incredible Jon Bernthal head sculpt and a loaded arsenal of accessories, this new release is an absolute must-have for diehard collectors.

The figure sports his battle-worn look from Brand New Day, highlighted by a weathered tactical vest complete with his signature skull motif, front-mounted throwing knives, and side magazine pouches. The outfit is rounded out with a black shirt, combat pants, a tactical utility belt, a thigh holster, combat boots, and a wristwatch.

He also comes armed to the teeth with a heavy array of weaponry, including a rocket launcher, a rifle (featuring a slidable scope, pullable charging handle, retractable stock, and removable magazine), and a pistol with a rackable slide and removable magazine. The set is completed with six additional magazines and a display stand bearing the classic Punisher skull logo.

This marks the second Punisher figure Hot Toys has announced this year, arriving as a quick follow-up to The Punisher: One Last Kill figure revealed last month. While that version featured the MCU's resident death dealer's bearded look from the Special Presentation, this release's classic appearance and massive firepower make it well worth the double dip.

Read more about the newly announced Hulk figure HERE.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out the new figure below: